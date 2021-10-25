Aggies Grind Out 2-1 Win over Vanderbilt in Home Finale

The Maroon & White travel to Columbia, as the Missouri Tigers host the Texas A&M Aggies in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Walton Soccer Stadium.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M soccer wrapped up regular-season home play with a 2-1 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday afternoon on Ellis Field.

In need of a victory to keep the chances of SEC Tournament play favorable, the Aggies turned to veteran All-SEC performers Barbara Olivieri and Karlina Sample for their goals.

The Aggies led the match in shots (12-9) and were even with the Commodores in shots on goal (4-4). Eight different Aggies had shots in the match with Olivieri leading with three.

Shots for the Aggies were limited until after the 17th minute with the first shot and shot on goal coming from Kendall Bates. The opening score of the match came from Sample with her first career goal off a corner kick from Olivieri in the 19th minute.

Hillary Schroder equalized the match for Vanderbilt ten minutes later off an assist from Madison Elwell and Rachel Deresky in the 29th minute. The first half came to a close with no other goals and the teams headed to the locker room with an even score.

Vanderbilt entered the second half immediately looking for a goal, leading in shots (5-2) until Olivieri sent the ball into the back of net from outside the eighteen in the 66th minute off an assists from freshman Maile Hayes and sophomore Lauren Geczik. A&M’s defense held the Commodores to only one shot following the goal and the match ended 2-1 in the Maroon and White’s favor.

Vanderbilt stuck with Kate Devine for the totality of the match, while Jordan Burbank and Kenna Caldwell each played a half with Caldwell picking up the win in a scoreless second stanza, recording two saves.

The Aggies’ record improves to 7-8-2 with a 3-5-1 ledger against Southeastern Conference opponents. Vanderbilt moves to 7-8-2 with a 4-4-1 conference record. The Aggies maintain a 10-2-0 record in the all-time series with Vanderbilt.

SCORING SUMMARY

19' – Barbara Olivieri sends the ball into the box on a corner kick going over the heads of everyone except Karlina Sample who then capitalizes off the kick, heading it into the back of the net inside the far post. TAMU 1, VANDY 0

29' – Elwell sends the ball down the field to Deresky who crosses it into the box where Schroeder sends it into the goal. TAMU 1, VANDY 1

66’ – Lauren Geczik heads the ball to Maile Hayes who then passes to Barbara Olivieri where she shoots from outside the box over the keeper. TAMU 2, VANDY 1

UP NEXT

The Maroon & White travel to Columbia, as the Missouri Tigers host the Texas A&M Aggies in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Walton Soccer Stadium.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the team’s performance in the second half…

“The winning of 50/50 balls and winning balls in the penalty area, was pure determination by our players and that is something that we have lacked in past games. I thought that for the last 20 minutes of the match our possession picked up.”

Senior defender Karlina Sample

On carrying over the team’s hard-work mentality into the next game…

“We finally showed the potential of the team that we’ve had this whole season that we just hadn’t tapped into yet. Now I think that we’ve shown everybody that we like that feeling and that we are going to keep up the hard work.”

Sophomore midfielder Barbara Olivieri

On her game-winning shot from deep…