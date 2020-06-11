(7) A&M Equestrian knocks off (3) South Carolina

With the win, the Aggies improved to 1-2 on the year while South Carolina fell to 0-2.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 7 Texas A&M Equestrian team closed out its fall slate in style with a 13-7 upset victory over No. 3 South Carolina on Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies took home three Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors while winning three of the four events. With the win, the Aggies improved to 1-2 on the year while South Carolina fell to 0-2.

“I am very proud of our girls and how they handled these last seven days,” head coach Tana McKay said. “We had three tough meets in the last week, and the girls worked so well together. We had some great rides today, and it was great to have our first home competition of the season.”

In Fences, junior Grace Boston earned the first point as she defeated Louisa Brackett, 83-80, and was named MOP. Junior Haley Redifer followed with a 15-point victory over Alexa Aureliano, 79-64. Senior Caroline Dance gave the Aggies a 3-2 advantage in the event as she topped Caroline Bald, 76-68.

Texas A&M extended its lead to 7-3 at the half after winning Reining, 4-1. Junior Lisa Bricker topped Graycen Hess, 66.5-65, before sophomore Emmy-Lu Marsh defeated Emma Lane, 66-63. Senior Shelby Reine scored a 68.5, bettering Chloe Stephenson’s 65. Senior Marissa Harrell concluded Reining with a dominant 68.5-57 win over Chloe Stephenson.

Following intermission, the Maroon & White continued to roll with a 4-1 victory in Flat. Junior Nicole Leonard opened with a 77 to top Billi Brandner’s 73. Senior Mali Selman toppled Kit Cunningham, 72-69, and senior Rhian Murphy knocked off Louisa Brackett, 74-68. Dance recorded her second MOP of the season and third victory as she defeated Trinity Hammerschmidt, 74-70.