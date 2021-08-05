Aggies in the Olympics Recap: August 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Track & Field
- Annie Kunz of Team USA placed sixth in the heptathlon. Kunz started day two finishing fifth in the long jump at 20-9/6.32m. She completed the two-day event with a javelin throw of 140-4/42.77m and an 800m run at 2:15.93, for a total score of 6,420 points.
- Lindon Victor of Grenada finished the men’s decathlon in seventh place with a season-best 8,414 points. Victor began day two with a time of 14.51 in the 110m hurdles and placed second in the discus throw with a mark of 163-2/49.75m, catapulting him to sixth overall. After scoring 880 points in the pole vault (16-0.75/4.90m), Victor finished third in the javelin (234-9/71.56m) and ran 4:54.32 in the 1500m, wrapping up his two-day competition seventh overall.
- Emmanuel Yeboah and Team Ghana ran a new national record time of 38.08 in the men’s 4x100m relay to place fifth and qualify for the final on Friday, August 6 at 8:50 a.m. CT.
- Team Algeria’s Tahar Triki set an Algerian record of 57-2.25/17.43m in the men’s triple jump final to place fifth overall.
- Fred Kerley, an Olympic 100m silver medalist, ran the second leg of the United States 4x100m relay that placed sixth in heat two with a time of 38.10.
Diving
- Alais Kalonji of France finished 16th with a score of 269 in the women’s 10m platform semifinal.
Men’s Basketball
- NBA Champion Khris Middleton recorded 11 points, one rebound, two assists and two steals in Team USA’s win over Australia, 97-78. USA will take on France in the gold medal game on Friday, August 6 at 9:30 p.m. CT on NBC.
