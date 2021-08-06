x
Aggies in the Olympics Recap: August 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Track & Field 

  • Deon Lendore ran leadoff and helped Trinidad and Tobago’s 4x400m relay team advance to the finals, placing third with a time of 2:58.60. The event final will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 7:50 a.m. CT.
  • Emmanuel Yeboah and Ghana was disqualified in the 4x100m finals due to a lane infringement. Despite the DQ, it was the first Ghanaian men's 4x100m relay to make the finals since 1996.
  • Maggie Malone of Team USA tossed a 196-3/59.82m to finish 10th in the women’s javelin final.
  • Bryce Deadmon ran a 44.08 third leg split to help Team USA advance to the finals with the fastest overall qualifying time of 2:57.77 in the men’s 4x400m relay. The event final will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 7:50 a.m. CT.

Up Next 

  • Friday, August 6 – Men’s Basketball – Khris Middleton – 9:30 p.m. CT NBC 
  • Saturday, August 7 – Track & Field (4x400m) – Deon Lendore – 7:50 a.m. CT 
  • Saturday, August 7 – Track & Field (4x400m) – Bryce Deadmon – 7:50 a.m. CT 