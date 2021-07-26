Aggies in the Olympics Recap: July 26

TOKYO, Japan — Softball
- Game 4: Mexico defeated Australia 4-1 to advance to the bronze medal game tonight at 11 p.m. CT. Tori Vidales finished 2-for-3 with two RBI.
- Game 3: Vidales helped Mexico to its first win in the Olympics with a 5-0 victory over Italy. She had 10 putouts and a walk.
- Game 2: Vidales and Team Mexico fell to Team USA, 2-0. Despite the loss, Vidales finished 1-for-3, giving Mexico its only hit of the game.
Men’s Basketball
- Khris Middleton registered one rebound, one assist and one steal in Team USA’s stunning loss to France, 83-76. USA continues group stage play July 27th against Iran.
Men’s Tennis
- Team USA’s doubles duo of Aggie alum Austin Krajicek and teammate Tennys Sandgren defeated Australia in three sets in Saturday’s first round match. Krajicek and Sandgren return to the court on July 27th at 11 p.m. CT against Slovakia.
Swimming
- Representing Team Canada, Sydney Pickrem led the Aggies on the weekend, finishing 6th (2:10.13) in the 200m Individual Medley to advance to Tuesday's semifinal.
- McKenna DeBever (Peru) recorded a 2:15.86 in the 200m Individual Medley to place 24th.
- Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson finished 22nd in the women’s 200m breaststroke with a 1:07.70 mark.
- Beryl Gastaldello of France had a time of 1:00.69 in the women’s 100m backstroke, placing 23rd.
Up Next
- Monday July 26 – Men’s Tennis – Austin Krajicek – 9 p.m. CT NBC Sports Network
- Monday, July 26 – Softball – Tori Vidales – 11 p.m. CT NBC Sports Network
- Monday, July 26 – Women’s Basketball – Adaora Elonu – 11:40 p.m. CT NBC Sports Network
- Tuesday, July 27 – Women’s Swimming – Sydney Pickrem – 5 a.m. CT NBC Sports Network
- Tuesday, July 27 – Men’s Tennis – Austin Krajicek – 9 p.m. CT NBC Sports Network
- Tuesday, July 27 – Men’s Basketball – Khris Middleton – 11:40 p.m. CT NBC Sports Network