Aggies in the Olympics update

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —
- Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyra Gittens placed 10th in her Olympic debut with a 21-8/6.60m leap in the women’s long jump final.
- Tahar Triki of Algeria placed third and registered a 55-11.25/17.05m mark in men’s triple jump opening round to qualify for the final on Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m.
- Maggie Malone only needed one attempt to hit the Olympic standard, recording a 206-11/63.07m throw, to automatically qualify herself for the women’s javelin final on Friday, August 6 at 6:50 a.m.
Men’s Basketball
- Aggie alum Khris Middleton recorded two points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Team USA’s 95-81 statement win against Spain. USA will take on Team Australia in the semifinal on August 4 at 11:15 p.m.
Up Next
- Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (Decathlon 100m) – Lindon Victor – 7 p.m. CT
- Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (Heptathlon 100m Hurdles) – Annie Kunz – 7:25 p.m. CT
- Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (Decathlon Long Jump) – Lindon Victor – 7:55 p.m. CT
- Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (Heptathlon High Jump) – Annie Kunz – 8:35 p.m. CT
- Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (Decathlon Shot Put) – Lindon Victor – 9:40 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Diving (10m Platform) – Alais Kalonji – 1 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Decathlon High Jump) – Lindon Victor – 4:30 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Heptathlon Shot Put) – Annie Kunz – 5:05 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Heptathlon 200m) – Annie Kunz – 6:30 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Decathlon 400m) – Lindon Victor – 7:30 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Decathlon 110m Hurdles) – Lindon Victor – 7 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Decathlon Javelin) – Lindon Victor – 7:15 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Heptathlon Long Jump) – Annie Kunz – 7:40 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Decathlon Discus) – Lindon Victor – 7:50 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Triple Jump) – Tahar Triki – 9 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (4x100m) – Emmanuel Yeboah – 9:30 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Heptathlon Javelin) – Annie Kunz – 10:30 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Track & Field (Decathlon Pole Vault) – Lindon Victor – 10:45 p.m. CT
- Wednesday, August 4 – Men’s Basketball – Khris Middleton – 11:15 p.m. CT