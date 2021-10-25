Aggies in Third at The Ally Behind Cernousek’s Low Opening Round

Zoe Slaughter and Brooke Tyree shot even 72 in the first round. Both Aggies are tied for 21st and combined to card six birdies.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golf is in third after the opening round of The Ally on the back of freshman Adela Cernousek’s 6-under 66 at the par-72, 6,353-yard Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.

“I really had no idea Adela [Cernousek] was having a round like that because of where I was on the golf course. I saw her hitting good shots, but I didn’t see her getting to putt or finish,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “That was a super strong performance on a championship-level golf course. It was good to see us compete at this level and get off to a good start this week.”

Cernousek opened the day with a bogey on No. 1 but proceeded to card five birdies on the rest of the front nine to put her near the top of the leaderboards. The freshman maintained a clean scoring card, holing two more birdies and registering a bogeyless back nine. Cernousek went 6-under 66 and is in sole possession of second place. Her round is tied for the eighth-lowest round in program history relative to par.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio recorded the eighth round under par of her stellar junior season, going 1-under 71 to begin the tournament. She is tied for 15th and finished the day on a high note, sinking back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

Zoe Slaughter and Brooke Tyree shot even 72 in the first round. Both Aggies are tied for 21st and combined to card six birdies.

Hailee Cooper shot a 1-over 73 in the opener and is tied for 33rd heading into day two. Amber Park rounds out the lineup tied for 41st after going 2-over 74.

To follow along with the live stats for the tournament click here.