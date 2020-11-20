Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher named to Dodd Trophy midseason watch list

Fisher, in his third season at the helm of the Texas A&M program, has the Aggies currently ranked No. 5 by the Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was named to the 2020 Dodd Trophy midseason watch list, announced Thursday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Fisher, in his third season at the helm of the Texas A&M program, has the Aggies currently ranked No. 5 by the Associated Press and No. 6 by the Coaches Poll with a 5-1 record. Off the field, the Clarksburg, West Virginia, native created Kidz1stFund that has worked to raise awareness and funds toward research into Fanconi Anemia, as well as, encouraged people to join the National Bone Marrow Registry. The National Bone Marrow Registry matches donors to patients that are impacted by any of over 72 diseases.

The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s philosophy.

The midseason watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, taking into consideration each program’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), current performance during the 2020 season and each coach’s commitment to service and charity in the community.

2020 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

Tom Allen, Indiana

Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Mario Cristobal, Oregon

Paul Christ, Wisconsin

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Manny Diaz, Miami

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Mike Gundy Oklahoma State

Clay Helton, USC

Tom Herman, Texas

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Dan Mullen, Florida

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Nick Saban, Alabama

Kirby Smart, Georgia