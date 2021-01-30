Struggling teams in Texas A&M and Kansas State set to meet in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Maroon & White (7-7, 2-6 SEC) look to snap a three-game losing skid after falling to LSU, 78-66, Tuesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball steps out of conference play to face Kansas State in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at 11 a.m. inside Bramlage Coliseum.

The Maroon & White (7-7, 2-6 SEC) look to snap a three-game losing skid after falling to LSU, 78-66, Tuesday. Seniors Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg led the way for the Aggies with 21 and 17 points, respectively. Chandler’s 21 points matched his career high as the Katy, Texas, native made a career-high five 3-pointers. Sophomore Jonathan Aku cleaned up the glass, hauling in a career-high eight rebounds.

Sophomore Emanuel Miller tops the team in scoring and rebounding for the season at 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, which rank in the top 10 in the SEC. Senior Quenton Jackson averages 9.7 points per contest, while sophomore Andre Gordon ranks third on the team with 9.2 points per game.

Kansas State (5-12, 1-8 Big 12) enters the game following a 107-59 loss at No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday. Mike McGuirl paces the Wildcat offense with 11.5 points per game as Nijel Pack averages 10.7. DaJuan Gordon averages a team-high 6.1 rebounds and adds 9.8 points per game.

Saturday’s matchup is the 28th meeting all-time with Kansas State holding an 18-9 advantage. Texas A&M has won the last two meetings, including the Aggies’ 65-53 victory in the 2019 edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The game may be seen on ESPNU with Chuckie Kempf and Robbie Hummel on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.