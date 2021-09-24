Aggies Kick Off 2021-22 Season at South Dakota State

The Maroon & White are 7-0 all-time against the Jackrabbits

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team opens the 2021-22 season at South Dakota State on Saturday at 8 a.m. at the DeHaan Equestrian Center.

Following its quarterfinal appearance at the National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championships last season, Texas A&M returns 21 Aggies that saw competitive action from a year ago. Leading the group are 2021 NCEA First Team All-Americans Caroline Dance (Flat) and Hayley Riddle (Horsemanship). Dance finished the campaign 7-2 in Flat to earn All-Southeastern Conference Flat Team honors. Riddle had a 9-1 record, including a five-meet winning streak to close out the season before earning SEC Co-Horsemanship Rider of the Year.

"It's early in the season so we’re going to rely on our upperclassmen, the ones that have been around and have had a lot of hours in the saddle competing collegiately,” head coach Tana McKay said. “All but one of our starters from last season's national’s team returns, so we have a lot of depth and experience. We also have a really great freshman class, so I'm excited to see what this team can do as whole. They challenge each other on a daily basis and that will only make us better as the year progresses.”

Other notable returners include Lisa Bricker (Reining), Cori Cansdale (Horsemanship), Ariana Gray (Reining), Marissa Harrell (Reining), Nicole Leonard (Flat), Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (Fences), Taylor Masson (Reining), Emmy-Lu Marsh (Reining), Rhian Murphy (Flat), Ella Petak (Horsemanship), Haley Redifer (Fences), Shelby Reine (Reining), all who ranked in top five team high scorers in their respective disciplines.

The Maroon & White are 7-0 all-time against the Jackrabbits, including a 3-0 record when traveling north. In its last visit to Brookings in 2019, A&M defeated SDSU, 14-5. Redifer (Fences), Riddle (Horsemanship) and Bricker (Reining) each earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective disciplines.

"This will be new territory for most of our athletes,” McKay said. “It's a one arena facility and is totally enclosed. It's different horses that we are not familiar with. Sometimes, we get comfortable being in the SEC and are familiar with a lot of the horses, so this will be a really good test."