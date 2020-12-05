MLB Draft will be cut down to five rounds; Aggie Asa Lacy projected as a top three pick

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Let's get to the diamond now. To save money due to the coronavirus outbreak, Major League Baseball has decided to cut its 2020 Draft from 40 rounds down to five.



This will allow teams to sign an unlimited number of undrafted players for $20,000. The draft is expected to begin on June 10th.



This change won't effect Texas A&M star Asa Lacy because the pitcher isn't expected to be on the board long.



According to an ESPN MLB Insider, Lacy is the fifth rated overall prospect and he's currently projected to go number three overall to the Miami Marlins.



If the lefty does decide to turn pro, which is extremely likely, Lacy would leave Aggieland with a career 11 and 5 record, to go with a 2.32 ERA and nearly 180 strikeouts.



In a recent interview with the NCAA Digital team, Lacy said he's looking forward to the next step and would take advantage of being drafted.