Aggies Land Mountain West Freshman of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men's basketball added Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year Marcus Williams to its 2021-22 roster, head coach Buzz Williams announced.



Williams, a native of Dickinson, Texas, garnered freshman of the year honors from both the coaches and the media, and was named a finalist for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year by College Insider.



"We are extremely excited to add Marcus and his family to our program," Williams said. "Marcus is a great example of excellence, leadership and selfless service. Dickinson High School has a track record of preparing high-level student-athletes. Marcus is a special talent, and we are thankful to have him and his family apart of our program."



Williams appeared in all 25 games, with 24 starts, and averaged 14.8 points per game to go along with 4.3 assists. His 14.8 points ranked eighth among freshmen in the nation while his 4.3 assists ranked fourth in the Mountain West. He scored in double figures in 21 games and had five contests in which he scored 20-or-more points.



He scored a season-high 30 points against Denver, and in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament, Williams recorded his first career double-double with 15 points and 10 assists against San Jose State.



At Dickinson, Williams helped lead the Gators to a 32-5 record and a trip to the 6A state final before the season was called off due to COVID-19. As a senior, Williams averaged 21.4 points and 7.3 assists. He earned First Team All-VYPE, a magazine dedicated to Houston high school sports.