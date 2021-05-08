Aggies’ Late Rally Falls Short Against Ole Miss

Frizzell and Sartori paced the Maroon & White. Frizzell went 3-for-4 with a big fly in the seventh while Sartori went yard for the first time this year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels, 12-7, Saturday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies took advantage of some free bags early and posted a run in the second and third inning to get out to a 2-0 lead, but the Rebels retaliated with a total of 12 runs from the fifth to seventh inning. The Maroon & White took a jab at the lead in the seventh, plating three on back-to-back jacks by Logan Sartori and Will Frizzell, and inched back in the ninth with two runs, but the late rally was not enough.

Offensively, Frizzell and Sartori paced the Maroon & White. Frizzell went 3-for-4 with a big fly in the seventh, two runs, one walk and two RBI, while Sartori went yard for the first time this year on a huge two-run shot and recorded an RBI double.

On the mound, starter Chris Weber settled with the no decision. The southpaw tossed a gem, retiring the first nine batters of the ballgame. Weber went on to throw 5.0 frames, yielding two runs on two hits and two walks while fanning a pair. Out of the bullpen, the Aggies threw a combination of four pitchers to close out the remainder of the game. Chris Farrell was last out of the pen and worked through 2.2 innings yielding one run on two hits, while fanning a season-high five Rebels.

The Maroon & White dropped to 26-23 overall and 6-17 in conference, while the Rebels improved to 33-13 on the year and 14-9 in SEC play.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Will Frizzell – 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Logan Sartori – 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Chris Weber (ND) – 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K

GAME SUMMARY

B2 | With one out, three consecutive free bags by Jordan Thompson, Bryan Sturges and Bryce Blaum loaded the bags with Ags. Ray Alejo proceeded to break the ice, plating one on a two-out dribbled infield single to third base. A&M 1, OM 0.

B3 | Will Frizzell got things started, smoking the first pitch of the inning off the leftfield wall for a double. Frizzell moved over to third on a lined single to left-centerfield by Austin Bost before coming in to score on an RBI groundout to second base by Jordan Thompson. A&M 2, OM 0.

T5 | Justin Bench drew a leadoff walk and came in to score on a triple off the left-centerfield wall by Ban Van Cleve. Hayden Leatherwood knotted things up, scoring Cleve on a sacrifice fly to leftfield. A&M 2, OM 2.

T6 | Kevin Graham homered to leftfield with one out. With two outs, Bench shot a single through the leftside of the infield, and advance to second via a stolen base. TJ McCants drew a walk before the Aggies went to the bullpen. Calvin Harris pinch-hit in situational opportunity and scored two with a double in the right-centerfield gap. OM 5, A&M 2.

T7 | Cael Baker led off with a single through the leftside and moved over to second on a Jacob Gonzalez base on balls. Peyton Chatagnier and Graham recorded consecutive singles to plate two runs, followed by Graham scoring on a passed ball. With one out, Bench and McCants recorded a pair of singles to score one. Tim Elko delivered the final blow of the inning, after sending a three-run pinch-hit bomb over the right-centerfield wall. OM 12, A&M 2.

B7 | Kalae Harrison singled up the middle with one out and scored on a Logan Sartori moonshot to left-centerfield. Frizzell followed and smashed a 2-1 offering over the visiting bullpen in rightfield. OM 12, A&M 5.

B9 | With one out, Brett Minnich drew a pinch-hit walk and advanced to second on a stolen base. Sartori proceeded to drop a ball into no mans land down the rightfield line for a double and score Minnich from second. Frizzell kept things going after sneaking an RBI single past the diving first baseman. OM 12, A&M 7.

UP NEXT

The Aggies close out the series tomorrow with a rubber match against the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels, with first pitch slated for 1:02 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the bullpen’s performance in today’s game…