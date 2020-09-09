Aggie linebackers Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines love playing in Mike Elko's defense

Ranked in the 30's nationally last year in both scoring defense and yards allowed per game. Perhaps year three under Elko is when this defense enters elite status.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For another two weeks, it is still all about fall camp and scrimmages for the Texas A&M.

But, you can tell college football season is here because ESPN has listed its projections for every conference.

The Aggies have been picked to finish second in the SEC west, and cornerback Jaylon Jones is the choice to take home defensive freshman of the year honors.

And speaking of Mike Elko's unit, starting linebackers Anthony Hines and Buddy Johnson rave about defensive coordinator's ability to game plan and have the defense ready come Saturday's.