Aggies Lose Rubber Match vs. No. 5 Tennessee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies dropped the series rubber match to the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, 20-7, Sunday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

After fighting back and taking the lead with a five-run fifth, the Aggies ran into trouble in the seventh. The Maroon & White were doomed by five Tennessee long balls and 15 runs in the final three frames. Trailing 10-6 in the seventh inning, Texas A&M knocked on the door with a bases loaded opportunity, but failed to cash in, and put up one run in the eighth.

Austin Bost and Mikey Hoehner dealt most of the damage offensively for the Maroon & White. Bost went 2-for-5 with a solo bomb in the first and game-tying RBI in the fifth, while Hoehner was 3-for-4 with two runs and two doubles.

On the mound, Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer settled with the no-decision. The freshman worked 3.0 innings plus three batters, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits and two walks while fanning one. Joseph Menefee was called into a bases loaded no out fourth inning and almost got out of it unscathed, but gave up a two-out RBI walk. Menefee (2-2) was saddled with the loss in relief with the go-ahead running going on his tally sheet. The Aggies threw a combination of six pitchers to close out the remaining 3.0 innings.

The Maroon & White fell to 23-19 on the year and 5-13 in SEC play, while the Vols improved to 32-9 on the season and 12-6 in conference play.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Mikey Hoehner – 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B

Austin Bost – 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | With one out, Austin Bost crushed a 0-1 offering off the scoreboard in leftfield for a solo blast. A&M 1, TENN 0.

T3 | Pete Derkay led off with a solo shot over the visiting bullpen in rightfield. Jordan Beck and Liam Spence strung together a pair of singles, before moving into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Max Ferguson. Jake Rucker plated one after grounding into a fielder’s choice that resulted in a throwing error to the plate. With two runners in scoring position, Drew Gilbert cleared the bases with a double in the right-centerfield gap. TENN 4, A&M 1.

T4 | The Vols loaded the bags with no outs on a Conner Pavolony single through the left side of the infield and back-to-back walks by Derkay and Beck. The Aggies went to the bullpen and managed to get two outs before Rucker plated one on a five-pitch two-out walk. TENN 5, A&M 1.

B5 | Starting the inning, Bryce Blaum and Ty Coleman drew consecutive walks at the sound of the crowd’s ball nine chants. Mikey Hoehner singled on a bunt to the pitcher and plated one after the Vols’ pitcher threw the ball into rightfield. With two runners in scoring position, Ty Coleman scored on a passed ball while Hoehner scored on an infield single by Kalae Harrison. Harrison moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ray Alejo, third on a passed ball and scored the game-tying run on a hotshot through the left side of the infield by Bost. With the scored tied, the Vols went to bullpen to face Frizzell. Frizzell drew a five-walk, before Brett Minnich delivered the go-ahead run, bouncing a single through the right side of the infield. A&M 6, TENN 5.

T7 | Rucker got things started with a double into the right-centerfield gap and advanced to third on a single through the left side of the infield. The Aggies went to the bullpen and Russell took advantage of the first pitch he saw, depositing it over the centerfield wall for a three-run home run. Luc Lipcius followed shortly after with a solo shot of his own. With one out, Derkay lined a double into the right-center gap, moved over to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch. TENN 10, A&M 6.

T8 | Ferguson led off with a solo shot over the rightfield wall. Rucker lined a single to centerfield, and advanced to second on a single to rightfield by Gilbert. Rucker moved over to third on a double play ball and scored on a laced single to rightfield by Lipcius. TENN 12, A&M 6.

B8 | Hoehner led off with a double that dropped in shallow rightfield between the second baseman and rightfielder. Hoehner advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a dribbler through the right side of the infield by Alejo. TENN 12, A&M 7.

T9 | The Vols loaded the bags on a Kyle Booker single, Beck walk and Spence hit-by-pitch. Booker scored on a deep sacrifice fly to centerfield by Ferguson. Rucker plated one on a double in the right-centerfield gap, before Gilbert scored one on a single through the right side of the infield. After a pitching change, Russell cleared the bases with a three-run home run. With two outs, Pavolony followed a solo shot of his own. Booker doubled down the rightfield line before coming in to score on a single by Spence. TENN 20, A&M 7.

UP NEXT

The Aggies play host to the Texas State Bobcats on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

