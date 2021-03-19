Aggies Lose SEC Opener at Florida

The loss snaps A&M's 11-game winning streak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Texas A&M Aggies had their 11-game win streak snapped in a 13-4 loss to the No. 5 Florida Gators to open SEC play Thursday night at Florida Ballpark.

The Gators (14-5, 1-0 SEC) raced out to a 9-1 lead after four innings. The Maroon & White managed to trim the lead to 9-4 with a three-run sixth, but Florida answered back immediately with four in the home half.

Dustin Saenz (3-2) was saddled with the loss for the Aggies, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three in 3.0 innings.

Ty Coleman and Austin Bost led Texas A&M (15-5, 0-1 SEC) at the plate. Coleman was 2-for-3 with one home run and two RBI. Bost batted 2-for-4 with one double, one run and one RBI.



TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ty Coleman – 2-for-3, 1 home run, 1 run, 2 RBI

Austin Bost – 2-for-4, 1 double, 1 run, 1 RBI



GAME SUMMARY

B3 – Mac Guscette and Colby Halter singled and Jacob Young drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases with no outs. With one out, Nathan Hickey threaded a single through the right side to push one run across and Kirby McMullen slapped a single through the left side to score two. UF 3, A&M 0.

T4 – With two outs, Ty Coleman cranked a 2-1 offering over the leftfield fence for a solo home run. UF 3, A&M 1.

B4 – Guscette dropped a leadoff double down the leftfield line and Halter followed with a two-run home run to rightfield, driving A&M starter Dustin Saenz from the game. Will Johnston retired the first batter he faced before yielding a double to Jud Fabian and issuing walks to Hickey and McMullen to load the bases. Fabian scored on a wild pitch and Hickey was pushed across with a sacrifice fly by Jordan Butler. After a hit batsman, Chris Ferrell spelled Johnston on the mound. Rivera knocked in one with a gapper to left-center and Guscette knocked in another with a single to leftfield. UF 9, A&M 1.

T6 – Ray Alejo reached on an error by the third baseman to start the frame and scooted to second base with one out on a wild pitch. Austin Bost knocked Alejo in with a double to leftfield. Logan Britt singled to short, putting runners on the corners and Ty Coleman bounced a single up the middle to plate Bost. Britt scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Targac. UF 9, A&M 4.

B6 –Kendrick Calilao poked a leadoff single through the left side and Rivera drew a five-pitch walk to start the inning. Chris Weber came out of the bullpen and struck out the first two batters he faced, but Young kept the rally alive with an RBI single to rightfield and Fabian closed out the scoring with a three-run home run to right-center. UF 13, A&M 4.



UP NEXT