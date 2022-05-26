Aggies Makarova and Goldsmith fall in NCAA doubles quarterfinals

The Maroon & White dropped a 3-6, 6-7(3) decision to 12th-ranked Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa Marie Rioux of Oklahoma State in the pair’s final match together.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2022 Texas A&M women’s tennis season came to a close Thursday afternoon, as the sixth-ranked Aggie doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova fell in the NCAA doubles quarterfinals at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. The Maroon & White dropped a 3-6, 6-7(3) decision to 12th-ranked Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa Marie Rioux of Oklahoma State in the pair’s final match together.

Each team opened the first set with a hold in their early service games, with Oklahoma State taking an early 2-1 lead. The Cowgirls broke Makarova’s serve to go up a break and held once again to pull ahead by a 4-1 margin. After both squads registered a hold in their ensuing service games, the Cowgirls pulled ahead by a 5-2 edge and led 40-15 in A&M’s next service game. Despite staving off three OSU set points to stay alive, Goldsmith and Makarova dropped the first set, 6-3, after yet another Cowgirl hold.

The Aggies came out of the set break with a vengeance, holding serve and recording a break the next game to take an early 2-0 lead. Both teams exchanged breaks in the next two games and followed it up with one hold apiece to make it 4-2 in favor of A&M. The Cowgirls managed to rattle off a pair of wins to tie things at 4-all, with each duo booking a hold and a break across the next four games to force a set tiebreak at 6-all. After building momentum early in the breaker, Miyamoto and Rioux came away with a 7-3 win to secure the straight-set victory.

Goldsmith and Makarova go down in the Texas A&M record book as the winningest doubles team in program history, amassing a stellar 94-36 overall record since their first match together in the ITA Texas Regional round of 32 on Oct. 18, 2018. Their 2022 season proved to be their masterpiece, as they combined for a 35-7 overall mark, including a 15-4 record against nationally-ranked opponents. Goldsmith and Makarova finish as the only Aggie doubles team to earn ITA Doubles All-America honors twice. The duo stands as the only pairing in school history to reach the NCAA doubles quarterfinals, accomplishing that feat in both 2021 and 2022.

With Thursday’s defeat, Makarova completed her five-year career as a member of the Aggie women’s tennis program. Makarova stands as the only player in A&M history to earn at least three ITA All-America honors in addition to two All-SEC First Team selections. The Moscow, Russia, native accumulated 111 doubles victories during her stint in the Brazos Valley, the second-highest total in program history, in addition to the sixth-most doubles wins in a single season with 36 in 2022.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the final match for Goldsmith and Makarova…

“It was a rough day for us out there. We pressed a little too much and made a few too many unforced errors. Oklahoma State hardly missed a shot all day. It’s safe to say that wasn’t the best combination. With that being said, what an amazing career Tatiana had at Texas A&M. Her impact in singles, as well as her historic accomplishments alongside Jayci will be dearly missed. Jayci and Tatiana won a ton of matches for us over the past four years, and it’s hard to believe that their run together has come to an end.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Individual Championships

Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex – Champaign, Illinois

DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP

National Quarterfinals