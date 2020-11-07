Aggie football picks up commitment from defensive back Dreyden Norwood

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We stay with recruiting news, because Texas A&M now has the number 19 class in the nation for 2021 after gaining the verbal commitment of Dreyden Norwood on Friday afternoon.



Considered the number one prospect out in state of Arkansas, the Aggies weren't in Norwood's top five schools in April. But, A&M defensive back's coach TJ Rushing kept pursuing the 4-star recruit and it paid off.



A definite position of need, the Aggies now have three defensive backs in the 2021 class.



