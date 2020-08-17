SEC announces complete 2020 schedule; Aggies open against Vanderbilt then travel to Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The complete 2020 Texas A&M Football schedule was announced by the Southeastern Conference Monday evening. Each SEC team will play 10 conference games beginning on September 26 with the SEC Championship scheduled for December 19 in Atlanta.
The season-opener at Kyle Field against Vanderbilt was announced earlier Monday with the final nine dates revealed on SEC Network Monday evening.
2020 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Sept. 26
vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 3
at Alabama
Oct. 10
vs. Florida
Oct. 17
at Mississippi State
Oct. 31
vs. Arkansas
Nov. 7
at South Carolina
Nov. 14
at Tennessee
Nov. 21
vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 28
vs. LSU
Dec. 5
at Auburn
Dec. 19
SEC Championship