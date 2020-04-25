Several Aggies get shot in the NFL as undrafted free agents

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Only two Aggies, Justin Madubuike and Braden Mann, heard their name called during the 2020 NFL Draft.



But other Texas A&M draft hopefuls will still get a chance to be a pro.



Wide receiver Quartney Davis has signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. Davis had over 1,200 career receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during his Aggie career.



Meanwhile, Debione Renfro has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Seahawks.