Aggies Notch 13th Consecutive Home Win, Dispatching of UTEP, 4-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M freshman Maile Hayes recorded a two-step to send the Aggies past UTEP, 4-1, on a sweltering Sunday afternoon on Ellis Field.

Hayes registered the first two goals of her career, following up a free kick from Natalie Abel in the 60th minute and sending home an offering from Macy Matula in the 85th to give the Maroon & White a pair of insurance tallies. Hayes added an assist on A&M’s first goal of the match for the five-point effort.

The victory was the 13th straight win at Ellis Field for the Aggies. Texas A&M improved to 3-2 on the season, UTEP dropped to 1-5.

Taylor Pounds scored her second goal of the season in the 12th minute to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead, but Jojo Ngongo sent home an equalizer in the 41st minute to knot the match going into the intermission.

Kate Colvin posted a goal in her third consecutive match, notching the go-ahead goal four minutes into the second half.

The 1-1 score at the intermission belied the Aggies’ control of the first half. The Maroon & White held advantages in shots (9-2), shots-on-goal (4-1) and corner kicks (7-0).

Texas A&M’s dominance continued into the second half and the Aggies’ boasted wide advantages in shots (21-6), shots-on-goal (11-4) and corner kicks (11-1).

In addition to the helpers by Abel and Matula, Mia Pante chipped in with two assists and Macie Kolb added one.

Kenna Caldwell went the distance in goal, making three saves.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. match against the Southern Jaguars.

SCORING SUMMARY

12’ – Maile Hayes played a ball off to Mia Pante at the right corner of the penalty box. Pante cut the ball to the inside and sent a pass to Taylor Pounds five yards off the penalty arc. With her second touch, Pounds blasted a right-footed shot past the keeper. A&M 1, UTEP 0.

41’ – UTEP goalkeeper Luisa Palmen played a long ball over the Aggie defense down the left inside channel. Ayana Noel raced onto the ball and sent a pass to Jojo Ngongo who beat the A&M keeper for the equalizer. A&M 1, UTEP 1.

49’ – Maile Hayes played a ball off to Macie Kolb at the right corner of the penalty box. Kolb sent a pass across the top of the 6-yard box where Colvin sent it home with the right foot. A&M 2, UTEP 1.

60’ – Natalie Abel blasted a free kick from 22 yards out, hitting the cross bar. The carom went directly in front of the goal line where Hayes beat Ali Russell to cleanup duties for her first career goal. A&M 3, UTEP 1.

85’ – Macy Matula sent a cross in from the right side of the 6-yard box, where Hayes sent it to the back of the net with a first-touch left-footed missile. A&M 4, UTEP 1.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Coach G Guerrieri

On how they were able to beat the heat and the Miners…

“We talked to the girls that our big focus was going to be looking after themselves, lots of hydration, staying out of the heat as much as they possibly could, and I think they did a good job of it. You could see coming out today that they were able to, at times, really put together some good plays.”

Sophomore midfielder Kate Colvin

On turning the intensity up in the second half…

“I think just sticking to what we do well. When it is hot out just keep connecting passes and eventually the goals will come. The one thing that he (Coach G) wrote on the whiteboard was “focus” and I think we did that.”

Freshman forward Maile Hayes

On scoring her first two goals of the season…