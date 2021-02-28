Aggies’ Offense Explodes Past Tulsa, 9-6

It's the Aggies third consecutive win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball takes game two in its series against Tulsa with a 9-6 win Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond. With this win, the Aggies improve to 5-2 while the Golden Hurricane fall to 0-2.

The Aggies came out strong taking a three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by three extra base hits by Makinzy Herzog, Haley Lee and Bre Warren.

The Golden Hurricane responded with a run in the second and third to pull within one of the Aggies, to make the score 3-2.

A&M was able to muster up a five-run third inning to add to its lead, as Tulsa came within two after plating runners in back-to-back innings in the fifth and sixth.

Trinity Cannon extended the Aggies’ lead with a solo shot over the centerfield wall. It was the freshman’s first career hit.

Eight Aggie starters recorded base hits, five of which registered as extra base hits on the day.

In the circle, Grace Uribe picked up her second win of the season. The freshman scattered 10 hits and allowed four earned runs while fanning four. Kelsey Broadus faced four batters in the seventh to record her second save of the year.

KEY INNINGS

B1 | Makinzy Herzog opened the frame with a double to left center followed by a Kelbi Fortenberry single up the middle plating Herzog. Haley Lee roped a double to leftfield, advancing Fortenberry to third. With runners at the corners, Bre Warren sent a triple off the centerfield wall, scoring both runners. Texas A&M 3, Tulsa 0

T2 | Haley Morgan doubled to leftfield followed by a Sarah Briers single. Rylee Keith drove in Morgan on a sacrifice fly to rightfield. Texas A&M 3, Tulsa 1

T3 | Kylie Norwood doubled to left centerfield before Edwards reached on a fielding error and Alexis Perry loaded the bases on a walk. Morgan reached on a fielder’s choice, plating Norwood. Texas A&M 3, Tulsa 2

B3 | Shaylee Ackerman singled, followed by a double to right field by Jourdyn Campbell. Back-to-back walks and a hit by pitch, plated Ackerman and Campbell. Herzog’s base clearing double to left centerfield plated Uribe, Elder and Walls. Texas A&M 8, Tulsa 2

T5 | Edwards tripled to right center. Perry reached first on a single, plating Edwards. Kennedy Cramer pinch ran for Perry, who advanced to second on a stolen base. Morgan earned a walk before Briers single to advance Morgan to second, scoring Cramer. Texas A&M 8, Tulsa 3

T6 | Tajiah Ellison reached first on a fielding error before Norwood singled to left center. Edwards singled to center to load the bases. With runners in scoring position, Perry singled down the leftfield line, advancing to second on the throw, plating Norwood and Ellison. Texas A&M 8, Tulsa 6

B6 | Trinity Cannon started the inning off with a solo home run to center. Texas A&M 9, Tulsa 6

Top Offensive Players:

Makinzy Herzog| 2-for-3, 3 RBI

Bre Warren| 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Trinity Cannon| 1-for-1, HR, RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

Grace Uribe (2-0) – 6.0 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB

Kelsey Broadus (Save) – 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

Opening Statement…

“Great to come out and get another win today. I thought our hitters did such a great job. We keep talking about quality plate appearances, and yesterday I thought it was really exceptional, and today as well. Great to see (Makinzy) Herzog get comfortable. She’s so dangerous at the plate and really makes us go, so pleased to see what she’s doing out there, and (Kelbi) Fortenberry too. She (Fortenberry) had lots of quality at bats, and she was doing a good job in that two-hole. You know, Grace (Uribe)I felt like she threw a lot of pitches at times, but she did what we needed her to do. I thought it was really pivotal when we go up three runs, they come back and load the bases. I think it was the second inning, and we get away with just one run. I thought we did a really nice job to get out, same thing in the third inning, where we’re in a pressure situation and Grace (Uribe) finds a way to give us a chance to get out. So I think those things are difference makers in a game, if you stay away from those big innings when they have those prime opportunities. It just makes a huge difference in confidence for the pitcher and for the hitters too.”

On capitalizing after getting runners on the bases…

“I was really pleased with that today. Timely hitting, I thought our hit selection was good. Anytime you swing with two outs, that’s a big deal, but I really felt like (Makinzy) Herzog’s double there just broke their backs. I mean that was really hard for them to recover from. We go into the bottom of the fourth with our leadoff on, and I’m feeling like, ‘Hey, we could run-rule this. Let’s make this happen’. Tulsa, tip your hat to them. They kept fighting, took a lot of good cuts, and made some things happen. But, yeah, I agree, timely hitting in key situations kept them on their heels the whole game.”

Junior Pitcher/Outfield Makinzy Herzog

On the team’s extra base hits…

“We just had a really good plan going in, all three pitchers they have are really good pitchers, even the freshman that came in today. We knew we had to have a plan if we were going to run them off the field. We had a really good plan and stuck with it and it paid off for us.”

On the timely hits in today’s game…

“The timely hits are super clutch. Getting those base runners on is really important and then having those clutch hits takes a lot of pressure off our team and our pitcher. Going out there and having a big lead helps us to relax a little bit and let us play our game.”

On heading into the final game of the series…

“It was really important that we won the first two games of the series, but we just got to make sure we do not ease up for tomorrow’s game and to know that the game is just as important as the two games we have already won.”

On her big hit in the fifth inning…

“That’s when the new pitcher came in and I just had to stay in there and see some pitches and see what she was going to give me and it kind of came across the plate in that last pitch and I just got ahold of it.”

ON DECK