Aggies’ Offense Tallies Run-Rule Victory Over Houston, 9-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball defeated the University of Houston, 9-1, in six innings Tuesday night at Davis Diamond. The Aggies improve to 29-13, while the Cougars drop to 13-28 on the year. This victory marks the Maroon & White’s ninth run-rule win of the 2021 season.

Kayla Poynter got the start in the circle and went 3.0 innings. The senior surrendered five hits, while handing out five strikeouts to record her ninth win of the year. Grace Uribe tossed the last three innings in a one-hit outing to collect her first save of her career.

The Aggies tallied a pair of runs in the first two frames before adding a three-run blow in the fourth inning courtesy of Shaylee Ackerman’s 12th homer this season.

Haley Lee moves into sole possession of fifth place with 19 home runs in a single season in program history, while ranking fourth in the nation. The junior blasted two on the night, marking her fourth game this season she has tallied more than one home run.

As a duo, Lee and Ackerman have now homered in four games together this year.

Six Aggies delivered hits with Morgan Smith, Lee and Herzog leading the offense with two apiece.

KEY INNINGS

B1 | With one out, Makinzy Herzog drew a four-pitch walk and came around to score on Morgan Smith’s double to left field. Ashlynn Walls laced a shot to second base plating Morgan Smith. A&M 2, UH 0

B2 | In solo shot fashion, Haley Lee launched her 18th dinger of the year over the right field wall. Herzog followed that with a single through the right side and moved up a base on Morgan Smith’s error causing groundball. Shaylee Ackerman loaded the bases on a walk and Warren used an RBI groundout to score Herzog. A&M 4, UH 0

T3 | Lindsey Stewart-Vaughn sent a single through the right side and moved over to second on a wild pitch. A single by Sarah Queen got the Cougars on the board. A&M 4, UH 1

B4 | Herzog sent her second hit of the game up the middle before Morgan Smith could bump her up a base on an infield single. Ackerman blasted a three-run shot over the centerfield wall to extend the Aggies lead. A&M 7, UH 1



B6 | Lee belted her second home run of the game over the left field wall to leadoff the frame. A trio of walks to Herzog, Morgan Smith and Ackerman loaded the bases. Walls delivered the fielder’s choice groundout to force the throwing error at the plate to cause the walk-off. A&M 9, UH 1

Top Offensive Players:

Haley Lee | 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI

Morgan Smith | 2-for-3, RBI

Shaylee Ackerman | 1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI

Ashlynn Walls | 1-for-4, RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (9-4) – 3.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 0 BB

Grace Uribe (Save) – 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

Opening Statement…

“Really good win for us. Houston always makes me a little nervous. We always have great battles with them. These midweeks are the ones that can really come back and bite you. We have done a really nice job in these last two weeks to take over games and run with the win that we got on Sunday. Overall, it is a really good performance from our whole team.”

Junior Catcher Haley Lee

On her single shot over the scoreboard…

“My third at-bat she threw me inside that first strike I got and I told myself in that last at-bat if she throws out the first pitch, that’s going to be the one. I was just lucky enough to get it again.”

On her and Ackerman being able to produce together…

“It is amazing having that duo, just having both of us produce and see the outcomes. We work so hard and I love Shaylee [Ackerman]. I couldn’t ask for a better teammate to stay in this lineup with and help us keep going forward.”

