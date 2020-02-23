COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 8 Texas A&M Equestrian team fell to No. 2 Oklahoma State, 10-7, Saturday at Totusek Arena.

In the day’s first event, Fences, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss recorded her second highest total this season with an 89 to defeat Emma Pacyna’s 82. Grace Boston topped Hannah Janson, 80-78, while Haley Redifer earned Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors as she registered a season-high 89 points to edge out Sydnie Ziegler’s 87.

Cameron Crenwelge earned her second consecutive MOP in Horsemanship, notching a score of 76 to knock off Sydnee Gemar’s 73.5. Ashley Davidson, Hayley Riddle and Katie Conklin tied in each of their respective ride to drive the event total to a 1-1 final score.

In Reining, Courtney Yohey toppled Molly Mitchell, 70-69.5, while Darby Gardner scored a 68.5 to better Gentry Cherry’s 65.5.

Hayden Stewart tallied a 71 and registered MOP to beat Hannah Janson’s 68, to score the lone point in Flat.

The Aggies return to the Hildebrand Equine Complex for the final two home meets of the year. Texas A&M takes on Baylor at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 28 followed by South Dakota on Feb. 29 at 11:00 a.m.