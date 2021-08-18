Aggies picked 7th in preseason SEC Coaches Poll

No Aggies made the All-SEC preseason team either

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky, the defending National Champion, was tabbed the preseason favorite for the 2021 SEC volleyball season, according to the SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll.

The Wildcats, who finished 24-1 overall and 19-1 in the SEC last season, received seven of the 13 first-place votes and 139 points in the preseason poll. Florida received six-first place votes and 138 points to finish second in the poll.

LSU took third place with 118 points, while Tennessee claimed fourth place with 100 points. Arkansas placed fifth with 98 points, and South Carolina took sixth with 93 points. Texas A&M garnered 77 points for seventh place, followed by Georgia and Missouri (67) tied for eighth place. Alabama (43) took 10th place, followed by Ole Miss (32), Mississippi State (30) and Auburn (12) to round out the poll.

Nine student-athletes were selected to the 2021 Preseason Volleyball All-SEC Team. The squad includes Florida's T'ara Ceasar, Lauren Forte, Thayer Hall and Marlie Monserez; Kentucky's Madi Skinner, Alli Stumler and Azhani Tealer; and LSU's Taylor Bannister and Kylie Deberg.