Aggies Place Dozen on Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC Teams

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Twelve Aggies earned 13 spots on Phil Steele's Preseason All-SEC teams, released this week.
Representing A&M on the first team were defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and offensive lineman Kenyon Green.
Second-team picks were defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, wideout Ainias Smith and snapper Connor Choate.
Smith also earned a third-team nod as a punt returner and was joined on the team by defensive back Leon O'Neal.
Wide receiver Caleb Chapman, defensive back Myles Jones, punter Nik Constantinou and transfer offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson made the fourth team.
