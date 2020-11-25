Texas A&M ranked #5 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Tuesday’s ranking is the highest the Aggies have been ranked by the playoff committee since receiving the No. 4 spot on November 1, 2016.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team comes in at No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, announced Tuesday by the College Football Playoff Committee.

Tuesday’s ranking is the highest the Aggies have been ranked by the playoff committee since receiving the No. 4 spot on November 1, 2016 and is the ninth time A&M has been among the CFP top-25 since it was created in 2014. Including Tuesday’s poll, head coach Jimbo Fisher has led his teams at Florida State and Texas A&M to a top-10 ranking eight times and has been among the top-25 on 20 occasions.

The Maroon & White are 5-1 this season and rank No. 5 by the Associated Press and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll. The Aggies return to play this Saturday against LSU at Kyle Field at 6 p.m. and will be aired nationally on ESPN; Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden are slated to call the game.