Aggies pull the upset at #25 Alabama 87-71

The Aggies have won five of the last six meetings against the Crimson Tide including the last three inside Coleman Coliseum.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M upset No. 25 Alabama, 87-71, Wednesday night to move to 19-11 (8-9 SEC) on the year.

TEAM NOTES

· The win was the first over a ranked opponent since the Aggies defeated No. 17 Auburn, 78-75, at Auburn Arena on March 4, 2020.

· A&M’s 87 points were the most against a ranked team since the Aggies scored 88 against No. 11 West Virginia on Nov. 10, 2017.

· Quenton Jackson and Tyrece Radford led the team in scoring with 28 and 22, respectively, marking the first time A&M has had two 20-point scorers in a game since Emanuel Miller and Jackson had 23 at Arkansas on March 8, 2021.

· The Aggies outrebounded Alabama, 33-24, and are 14-1 on the year when outrebounding their opponents.

· Entering the game as the nation’s eighth-best team in forcing turnovers, the Maroon & White defense forced 19 turnovers and turned those in to 29 points to Alabama’s 18. Texas A&M has forced at least 19 turnovers in 10 games this year.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Quenton Jackson, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the third time this season (3-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Jackson led the team with 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting and was 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. Jackson has scored 20-or-more points five times this season and has accumulated double-digit points in the last 12 games.

· Tyrece Radford added a season-high 22 points and hauled in eight rebounds to go along with a team-high three steals. Boots has scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games.

· Henry Coleman III tallied his fourth double-double of the season as he had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and a game-high 11 rebounds.

