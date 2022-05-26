Aggies put together 7-run 6th inning to run rule Florida at SEC Tournament

Texas A&M pounded out four home runs and Micah Dallas and Joseph Menefee held Florida to one hit as the Aggies topped the Gators, 10-0.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 9 Texas A&M pounded out four home runs and Micah Dallas and Joseph Menefee held Florida to one hit as the Aggies topped the Gators, 10-0, to open their 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Trevor Werner, Ryan Targac, Jordan Thompson and Austin Bost blasted dingers in the Aggies’ offensive explosion. Bost’s three-run tater in the sixth put the Maroon & White in position to run-rule Florida after Menefee retired the side in order in the top of the seventh. Werner and Targac each added a double as A&M logged eight extra-base hits.

Dallas (5-3) scattered one hit and one walk while striking out seven in 5.0 innings to earn the win. Menefee, who entered the game with A&M up by three runs after five innings, earned his first save of the season. He struck out four of the six batters he faced in 2.0 innings.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 2-for-3, 1 HBP, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Austin Bost – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Ryan Targac – 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 HR

Micah Dallas – 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7; W, 5-3

Joseph Menefee – 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K; S,

UP NEXT

The Aggies face Alabama on Friday evening in the third game of the day slated for Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

SCORING SUMMARY

B3| Jordan Thompson worked a five-pitch walk to start the frame and Trevor Werner blasted a 3-2 pitch over the leftfield power alley for a two-run home run. A&M 2, UF 0

B5| Kole Kaler laced a leadoff double down the rightfield line, Trevor Werner was hit by a pitch and Jack Moss singled to leftfield to knock in Kaler. A&M 3, UF 0