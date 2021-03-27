Aggies Qualify 11 to Saturday’s Finals, Bajoit Wins High Jump

Yeboah won the fourth heat of the men’s 100m at 10.34, he’ll be seeded as the eighth fastest qualifier in Saturday’s finals.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas A&M track & field teams advanced multiple Aggies to Saturday’s finals, while Carter Bajoit won the high jump to complete day two action of the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Friday evening at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

After advancing seven Aggies on the first day of competition, Texas A&M added four more qualifying times to Saturday’s finals for a total of 11 qualifying marks.

Kennedy Smith won the first heat of the women’s 100m hurdles at a personal best time of 13.28 to automatically qualify for Saturday’s final. Despite failing to advance, Kaylah Robinson ran an impressive time at 13.17 after finishing second in her heat.

After finishing second in heat seven of the men’s 110m hurdles at 13.86, Connor Schulman advanced to Saturday’s finals on his time alone. Schulman punched his ticket by recording the fastest non-automatic qualifying time.

The track stayed hot for Texas A&M as Immanuela Aliu and Emmanuel Yeboah won their respective heats in the 100m prelims. Aliu ran away from the field in the third heat clocking a personal best time of 11.41, half a second faster than the second place finisher.

Aliu is the only Aggie to have qualified for multiple finals as an individual, she is scheduled to run in the 100m finals at 2:35 p.m. and the 200m finals at 3:55 p.m. She set personal bests in both of those preliminary races.

Yeboah won the fourth heat of the men’s 100m at 10.34, he’ll be seeded as the eighth fastest qualifier in Saturday’s finals.

The Maroon & White also found success in the field events as Carter Bajoit won the men’s high jump “B” competition, Josh Brown (discus) and Mason Corbin (high jump) recorded top five finishes and Sean Clarke (pole vault) recorded an Aggie all-time top-12 list mark.

Bajoit, a freshman from The Woodlands, Texas, passed on the opening height of 1.97m/6-5.5 before clearing 2.02m/6-7.5 and 2.07m/6-9.5 on first attempts. Along with three other competitors, Bajoit failed on his first attempt at 2.12m/6-11.5 before clearing it on his second try.

The first attempt clearances on his previous heights proved to be crucial and placed him in a tie for first with Micky Ferdinand of TAMU-Commerce after all competitors failed to clear 2.17m/7-1.5. The two competitors entered a jump-off going back and forth at failed attempts at 2.17m and 2.15m before Bajoit claimed the event title outright clearing 2.13m/7-0.

Fellow high flyer, Mason Corbin finished fourth in the high jump at 2.12m/6-11.5, a personal best. Failed first attempts at previous heights ended up dropping Corbin to fourth overall.

Brown finished as the third best collegian and fifth overall in the men’s discus “A” competition. Entering the final round, Brown sat in seventh place before letting it fly out to 54.66m/179-4 to jump two spots in the standings. His mark currently ranks No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference.

Competing in one of the toughest pole vault competitions in the nation, Clarke cleared a season best height of 5.40m/17-8.5. His clearance ranks him the eighth best performer on the Aggie all-time top-12 list.