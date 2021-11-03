Aggies Ranked Fourth in Latest NCEA Rankings

The Maroon & White are slated to head out to Tennessee for back-to-back matchups at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M equestrian team moved up to fourth in the latest National Collegiate Equestrian Association poll, announced Wednesday by the NCEA Selection Committee.

Texas A&M has started the season with a 3-1 ledger, including a 2-0 record in Southeastern Conference action. Most recently the Maroon & White defeated then-No. 2 Georgia, 13-6, in its home-opener. Haley Redifer (Fences), MacKenzie Chapman (Horsemanship) and Lisa Bricker (Reining) each earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective disciplines. Redifer earned her 10th career MOP, setting a school record. Prior to taking down the defending NCEA National Champions, the Aggies defeated No. 9 South Carolina, 10-8, in conference play. A&M opened the season with an 11-8 win over South Dakota State.

In the season opener, Emmy-Lu Marsh set a program record high Reining score of 78 against SDSU. For her efforts, she received MOP honors and was named NCEA Rider of the Month for September. Chapman holds a perfect 4-0 record in Horsemanship. The Bellevue, Michigan, native recently scored a 76.5 against Georgia and was awarded MOP honors. Other notable riders include Lisa Bricker at 3-1 in Reining and Ella Petak who is 3-0 in Horsemanship.

In Jumping Seat competition, Devon Thomas (Fences), Nicole Leonard (Flat) and Redifer (Fences) each boast 3-1 marks in their respective events. Thomas earned MOP honors in Fences in back-to-back weeks with scores of 87 at Baylor and 86 at South Carolina. Redifer holds a team season high score of 90 in Fences, while Rhian Murphy holds a team season high score of 87.5 in Flat.

The Maroon & White are slated to head out to Tennessee for back-to-back matchups at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion. A&M opens with a contest against UT-Martin on Nov. 12 before squaring off with Lynchburg on Nov. 13.

