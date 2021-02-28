Aggies Rout Oklahoma, 8-1

The Aggies’ offense picked up where it left off yesterday, batting through the lineup and scoring seven in the first

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A seven-run first inning propelled the Texas A&M Aggies past the Oklahoma Sooners, 8-1, Saturday evening on Dell Diamond.

The Aggies’ offense picked up where it left off yesterday, batting through the lineup and scoring seven in the first. The inning was highlighted by a three-run blast to deep centerfield by Logan Britt. Texas A&M extended the lead in the fourth, adding a run to the board on a RBI triple by Zane Schmidt. The Sooners scored their lone run in the sixth.

Schmidt and Austin Bost led the way offensively for the Aggies. Schmidt went 2-for-3 with one run, one triple, one walk and two RBI, while Bost was 2-for-3 with two runs, one double, one walk and one RBI.

Six Aggies recorded a hit on the day, and five recorded at least one RBI. Texas A&M was stellar with getting the bats going with runners on, batting 5-for-11, including 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, the Aggies threw the combination of Bryce Miller, Alex Magers, and Joseph Menefee to shut down the Oklahoma offense. Miller (1-0) got the start and earned the win for working 5.0 scoreless innings, yielding a lone hit and five free bags while striking out a five. Miller reached a career-high in innings pitched (5.0) and pitches thrown (98). Magers threw 2.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits while fanning one. Menefee closed out the remaining 1.2 inning, giving up two walks whiling striking out five.

The staff stymied the Sooners’ bats, holding them to 1-for-21 with runners on the base path and 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Texas A&M pitchers reached double-digits strikeouts once again, marking their seventh straight game.

The Aggies extended their winning streak to six in a row over the Sooners, and improve to 4-3 on the season.



TOP PLAYERS

Zane Schmidt – 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 RBI

Austin Bost – 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 RBI

Bryce Miller – 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Joseph Menefee – 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Bryce Blaum and Brett Minnich drew back-to-back four-pitch walks to leadoff the game. Shortly after, Will Frizzell loaded the bags with Ags on a hit-by-pitch. Bryan Sturges proceeded to plate Blaum on a sacrifice fly to rightfield. Austin Bost plated one more on a dribbled single through the leftside of the infield, while Zane Schmidt scored one on a blooped single to leftfield. Logan Britt cleared the bases with huge three-run blast over the centerfield wall. With two outs, Kalae Harrison drew a six-pitch walk, advanced to second on stolen base and came in to score on a hard hit single to centerfield by Blaum. A&M 7, OU 0.

B4 | Bost drew a two-out walk and came in to score on a laced triple into the left-centerfield gap. A&M 8, OU 0.



T6 | two singles by Conor McKenna and Tanner Tredaway put runners on the corners. Breydon Daniel scored one after grounding into a fielder’s choice. A&M 8, OU 1.



UP NEXT

The Aggies look to sweep the Round Rock Classic with a clash against the SEC foe Auburn Tigers Sunday with first pitch slated for 11:00 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On Bryce Miller’s performance…

“He was a little bit more consistent tonight. We have seen him better, and I know he expects better of himself, as far as just getting us deep in the game. His command has been so much better and I think it will be moving forward, but again it was as step forward from last week. He got us through five innings, and each time they did get an opportunity to get the momentum back in Oklahoma’s dugout he was able to make pitches and get us out of off the field, which is incredibly important. So did Alex Magers and Joseph Menefee as well, Oklahoma had a chance for a big hit and grab the momentum, but none of those guys gave it up. Bryce Miller was very good tonight, five innings, one hit, and didn’t score a run so you couldn’t ask for much more.”

Junior INF Zane Schmidt

On the seven-run first inning…

“It is incredible when you get off and score runs in the first inning. We took take advantage of a couple of free bases from the other team’s pitcher. We also caught a couple barrels and Logan Britt put an incredible swing to tack on a little extra, so that is great to see. From there on out, we put together a couple of good at-bats throughout the game, and I think that kept the momentum on our side.”

Senior RHP Bryce Miller

On his first collegiate win as a starter…

“It felt good. It’s been a long time coming. I put a lot of work in this spot, so it felt good for it to finally start to come together.”

Sophomore OF Logan Britt

On the chance to sweep the Round Rock Classic…