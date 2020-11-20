Aggie Savion Flagg named to Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Flagg, the Aggies leading returning scorer, averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season as he appeared in all 30 games and started 29.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball senior Savion Flagg garnered Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team recognition, the conference office announced Thursday.

Flagg, the Aggies leading returning scorer, averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season as he appeared in all 30 games and started 29. He helped Texas A&M to a 10-8 league ledger and its best finish in the conference since 2016.

He closed out the season on a high note as he scored 10-or-more points in seven of the last eight games and scored 17 points in back-to-back games against No. 8 Kentucky and at LSU. In the Maroon & White’s win over Mississippi State, he notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.