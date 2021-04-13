Aggies Score Road Win at Texas State

Austin Bost, Kalae Harrison and Trevor Werner each knocked in two runs. Ray Alejo, Brett Minnich and Werner had two hits apiece.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — After taking a 4-0 lead in the second inning, the Texas A&M Aggies answered every rally by Texas State to claim an 8-4 victory at Bobcat Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

The Maroon & White put up two in the top of the fifth as a response to Texas State’s two-run fourth. The Aggies also immediately responded to the Bobcats’ single runs in the seventh and eighth with scores of their own in both the eighth and ninth.

Austin Bost, Kalae Harrison and Trevor Werner each knocked in two runs. Ray Alejo, Brett Minnich and Werner had two hits apiece.

The Aggies batted 5-for-9 with runners on base, including 3-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Jonathan Childress went 4.0 innings in the start, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks while striking out six. Alex Magers hurled 2.0 blank frames, scattering two hits and one walk while striking out two. The Aggies used four pitchers to get through the last three innings. Chandler Jozwiak earned his fourth save of the season with 1.1 blank frames, walking one and striking out three.

The Maroon & White pitchers weaved through five leadoff runners for Texas State and stranded 12 Bobcats.

Texas A&M improved to 20-15 while Texas State dropped to 15-19.



TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Brett Minnich – 2-for-4, 1 triple, 1 run

Trevor Werner – 2-for-4, 1 double, 1 run, 2 RBI

Austin Bost – 1-for-5, 2-run HR

Alex Magers (W, 2-1) – 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2K

Chandler Jozwiak (Sv 4) – 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1BB, 3K



GAME SUMMARY

T2 | Brett Minnich drove a ball into the right-center gap that went in and out of the rightfielder’s glove for a leadoff triple. Hunter Coleman and Logan Sartori were issued bases on balls to fill the bags with Ags. Trevor Werner blooped a single into shallow right-center, plating Minnich with the icebreaker. Taylor Smith drew a walk to push Coleman across and Kalae Harrison singled down the leftfield line to push two more runs across. A&M 4, TXST 0.

B4 | Justin Thompson was issued a base on balls to start the frame and he scooted to third on failed pickoff attempt with one out. Dalton Shuffield worked a walk to put runners on the corners and Bryce Bonner plated Thompson with a single to leftfield. A double steal put two runners in scoring position and with two outs, first base umpire Scott Chesser sent Shuffield home on a balk call. A&M 4, TXST 2.

T5 | With two outs, Will Frizzell drew a six-pitch walk and Austin Bost hammered a 1-0 offering over the leftfield fence. A&M 6, TXST 2.

B7 | Peyton Lewis got a ball past first baseman Hunter Coleman for a leadoff single. With one out, Tucker Redden singled to centerfield. A tailor-made double play ball by Thompson was misplayed by shortstop Kalae Harrison to load the bases. Chris Weber fanned Jose Gonzalez for the second out of the inning. Chris Farrell spelled Weber on the mound and issued a walk to Shuffield, sending Lewis home. Joseph Menefee took the mound and need just one pitch to induce an inning-ending pop up. A&M 6, TXST 3.

T8 | With two outs, Sartori drew a walk and flew around the bases to score when Trevor Werner blasted a double through the spot vacated by the second baseman on a hit-and-run. A&M 7, TXST 3.

B8 | With two outs, Texas State loaded the bases with a walk by Lewis, single by Chase Evans and a walk by Redden. Thompson took a four-pitch walk to score Lewis. A&M 7, TXST 4.

T9 | The Aggies manufactured a run with Harrison drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second, moving to third on a sacrifice bunt by Alejo and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Frizzell. A&M 8, TX ST 4.



