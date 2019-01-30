COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's basketball team remains at home for a challenging week of play against a pair of nationally-ranked opponents. The Aggies host No. 19 LSU on Wednesday night after knocking off Kansas State, 65-53, over the weekend to snap a three-game skid. The Tigers have won each of their last nine games, including an 86-80 overtime victory at Missouri on Saturday.



Texas A&M Quick Hits

• Wendell Mitchell went off to score all 22 points against Kansas State in the second half, averaging 23.5 points and shooting 73.3-percent from three through two games last week.

• Mitchell leads the Aggies in scoring (14.3) and steals (11) through six SEC games.

• Savion Flagg recorded his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 boards against Kansas State.

• TJ Starks averaged 6.0 assists through two games last week, scoring in double figures in back-to-back outings.

• Josh Nebo's 46 blocks on the year are more than double any other Aggie's total and good for second in the SEC (2.6).

• The Aggies came back from a first half deficit to earn a win for just the second time this season after trailing Kansas State 30-26 at the break Saturday (Alabama, 32-43).

• Jay Jay Chandler shot 87.5 percent from the field to add 15 points at Florida making all five shot attempts in the first half.

• The Aggies matched their season high from beyond the arc at Florida, knocking down nine threes for the third time this year (Valpo, TSU).



Series Info

• Wednesday's contest will be the 39th meeting between the Aggies and the Tigers on the hardwood and the 14th as members of the SEC. LSU leads the all-time series, 20-18, after picking up a pair of wins last season.

• The series has been dominated by the home team — A&M holds a 10-3 record in College Station and the Tigers own a 15-2 mark in Baton Rouge.

• The series dates back to the 1916-17 season during the early days of each school's men's basketball program ... LSU earned a 24-15 victory.

• Before the Aggies joined the SEC for the 2012-13 campaign, the last meeting between the schools came on Dec. 20, 2008, when the Aggies defeated LSU, 72-61, at Houston's Toyota Center.

• A&M head coach & Louisiana native Billy Kennedy is 7-8 against LSU, having faced the Tigers once while at Centenary and once as the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana before coming to Texas A&M.



Hot Week For Mitchell

• Junior JUCO transfer Wendell Mitchell averaged 23.5 points and 4.0 steals, shooting 73.3-percent from beyond the arc through two games, after entering the week of Jan. 20 averaging 10.1 points, shooting 32-percent from three.

• Mitchell went off for 25 points at Florida, draining seven threes on nine attempts in the game. He scored 17 of his total in the first half.

• He followed up the impressive performance with a 22-point game against Kansas State, all coming in the second half, to finish one point shy of outscoring the Wildcats on his own (23) in the period.



SEC/Big 12 Challenge

• A&M is 2-3 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge play, participating in the event in five of the six seasons the leagues have competed.

• The Aggies had faced Oklahoma, Iowa State, West Virginia and Kansas, previously.

• A&M has two wins in the event, both coming in home games as the Aggies topped then-No. 14 Iowa State at Reed Arena, 72-62, in 2016 and most recently defeated Kansas State, 65-53.



Mitchell Rains From Three

• Junior JUCO transfer Wendell Mitchell's seven threes at Florida matched the second most by an Aggie in a single game in program history. He went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in the first half, which matched his previous season high from range.

• Mitchell finished with a season-best 25 points, landing 17 of those points in the first half.

• Prior to the Florida game, Mitchell dominated from beyond the arc when he led the Aggies against Texas Southern, finishing with 21 points, 18 coming in the second half.

• Mitchell knocked down five threes in the game on eight attempts, shooting 62.5-percent from beyond the arc against the Tigers.



Consistency From Flagg

• Sophomore Savion Flagg has been one of the most consistent performers for the Aggies this season. He has led the team in rebounding in eight of the last nine outings, while also scoring in double figures in six of the last eight games.

• Flagg has been a top-two scorer and led the Aggies in rebounding throughout the year.

• So far in SEC play Flagg leads the team, shooting 47.5-percent from beyond the arc.