Aggies slip up at Vanderbilt

Texas A&M fell to Vanderbilt, 72-67, Saturday night to move to 16-11 (5-9 SEC) on the year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

• Texas A&M fell to Vanderbilt, 72-67, Saturday night to move to 16-11 (5-9 SEC) on the year.

TEAM NOTES

• The Aggie defense recorded 13 steals, marking the second-highest total in SEC play and the eighth game in conference play A&M has had 10-or-more.

• Texas A&M’s bench outscored Vanderbilt, 50-10.

• A&M registered 12 assists, marking the 12th game in conference play that A&M has had 10-or-more.

• The Aggies used the starting lineup of Javonte Brown, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the eighth time this season (6-2).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

• Quenton Jackson led the team with 23 points, 21 of which came in the second half. It was the third game this season Jackson has had at least 20 and sixth of his career. His 23-point performance marked the ninth straight game he has scored in double figures.

• Hassan Diarra added 13 points and six rebounds. His six boards were the second-most in his career and his 13 points were the most he has had in conference play this season.

• Tyrece Radford registered 12 points and has scored in double figures in five of the last six games.

UP NEXT