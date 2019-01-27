COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wendell Mitchell scored a game-high 22 points, all in the second half, and Texas A&M ran past Kansas State 65-53 on Saturday in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Wildcats (15-5) led 30-26 at halftime before the Aggies (8-10), in snapping a three-game losing streak, outscored their former Big 12 brethren 39-23 over the final 20 minutes. A&M relied on an 18-3 run in the second half to put away the Wildcats.

Mitchell, who started his college career at Baylor of the Big 12, made 7 of 9 shots in the second half, and 7 of 12 overall. Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 17 points and the Aggies' Savion Flagg led all rebounders with 12.

The Wildcats held a 16-14 advantage in points in the paint in the first half, but the Aggies wound up with a 32-20 edge in that category. A&M exited the Big 12 and entered the SEC in the summer of 2012.