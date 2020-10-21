Aggies’ Auburn Match Rescheduled for November 9

Auburn and the SEC have selected 3 p.m. as the start time at Ellis Field for what will be Texas A&M’s last home match of the fall slate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies’ postponed home match against the Auburn Tigers has been rescheduled for Monday, November 9, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

Auburn and the SEC have selected 3 p.m. as the start time at Ellis Field for what will be Texas A&M’s last home match of the fall slate. The contest will stream on SEC Network + with David Ellis (color analyst) and Jeff Given (play-by-play) on the call.

The squads were originally scheduled to play on September 27 in what would have been Texas A&M’s home opener. The Aggies had a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent contact-tracing quarantines brought Texas A&M’s available roster under the number set forth by the SEC in the return to play protocols. The positive test result was later deemed a lab error.