Aggie softball to have a pair of "Super Seniors" in 2021

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team will have a pair of "Super Seniors in 2021 after Kelbi Fortenberry and Kelly Martinez announced they want to return for one more season.
With the 2020 season being cut short due to COVID-19, the NCAA ruled that all players in spring sports could have an extra year of eligibility.
Fortenberry started all 26 games for the Aggies this season while tracking up 10 RBI to go with a .291 batting average.
Martinez meanwhile had an RBI in nine starts.
Fellow seniors Blake-Ann Fritsch, Payton McBride,and Kendall Potts have decided to call it career and not return next season.