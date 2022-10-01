Aggies sputter in Starkville, drop first SEC game at Miss State

The No. 17 Texas A&M football team rallied in the second half, but the comeback fell short as Mississippi State came away with a 42-24 decision.

STARKVILLE, Miss — The No. 17 Texas A&M football team rallied in the second half, but the comeback fell short as Mississippi State came away with a 42-24 decision Saturday evening at Davis Wade Stadium.

After trailing by two scores at the half, Randy Bond put the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) on the board when he sent a 24-yard field goal through the uprights. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) answered with its third touchdown of the day, but the Aggies didn’t back down. A&M responded with an 18-yard strike from Max Johnson to Moose Muhammad III to make it a 21-10 game late in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs extended their lead early in the fourth quarter before Haynes King scrambled from the 4-yard line to keep the Aggies within reach, 28-17, with just over seven minutes to play.

LJ Johnson Jr. punched it in from the 1-yard line with 1:34 remaining, but Mississippi State had decided the game with back-to-back trips to the end zone before A&M’s final score of the evening.

Antonio Johnson led A&M in tackles with eight, while Jardin Gilbert and Chris Russell Jr. each registered seven.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24

Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

Team Notes

- Texas A&M’s 388 yards of total offense were the second-most in a game this season.

- The Aggies have forced at least one fumble in all five games this season after sophomore DB Deuce Harmon knocked the ball loose in the third quarter against the Bulldogs.

- Today’s captains against Mississippi State were TE Max Wright, DL Fadil Diggs, DB Demani Richardson and DL Isaiah Raikes.

Individual Notes

- Junior RB Devon Achane registered the seventh 100-yard game of his career and second of the season, tallying 111 yards on 16 carries.

- Sophomore WR Moose Muhammad III scored the fifth touchdown of his career and finished with a career-high six receptions for 119 yards.

- Junior QB Max Johnson finished the game with 203 yards on 19-of-26 passing and one touchdown.

- Freshman RB LJ Johnson Jr. scored the second touchdown of his young career on a goal line push in the fourth quarter.

- Sophomore QB Haynes King entered the game midway through the fourth quarter and scored the first rushing TD of his career on a 4-yard scramble to the end zone.

- Sophomore DB Deuce Harmon forced the first fumble of his career, punching the ball out in the third quarter and give the Aggies the ball back in Mississippi State territory.