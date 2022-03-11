Aggies take down top-seeded Auburn in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

Texas A&M bolstered its tournament resume with an 67-62 upset-victory over No. 4 Auburn on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M bolstered its tournament resume with an 67-62 upset-victory over No. 4 Auburn on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

· The win marked the first over an Associated Press top-5 team since winning at No. 5 Texas, 71-69, on Jan. 30, 1982.

· The Aggies have won six of the last eight meetings against Auburn, and lead the all-time series, 13-6

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M, on a six-game win streak, limited Auburn to just 21 points and 16.5% shooting in the first half, both of which are season lows for the Tigers.

· During the six-game win streak, the Aggies are outscoring their opponents in the first half by 66 (234-168).

· The Aggies dominated the paint, outscoring the Tigers, 28-18.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Quenton Jackson, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the sixth time this season (6-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Henry Coleman III recorded his fourth double-double of the season as he registered 16 points and hauled in 10 rebounds. A top candidate for SEC Tournament MOP, Coleman is averaging 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds through the first two games.

· Tyrece Radford scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. On the glass, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native tallied eight. Boots has been on a tear, scoring in double figures in the last seven games and 11 of the last 12.

· Quenton Jackson registered 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting and was 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. The All-SEC Second Team member has scored 10-or-more points in the last 15 games.

UP NEXT