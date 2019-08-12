The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams opened the 2019-20 indoor season by tallying 10 victories at the 2019 Reveille Invitational on Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

HEAD COACH PAT HENRY SAID:

“Today was about getting on the runway, or the ring, or the track, and just evaluating yourself. ‘Let’s see where we are after 14 weeks of training.’ We got to see some other people in competition today, so that makes it a positive day. I saw some really good things happen today.

“We look at the season as a ladder. This is the first step on the ladder. We took a step and we’ll try to get to step two the next time we get on the track.

“We just talked about self-evaluation and this should help you going into the (holiday) break. Whether you had a good day or a bad day, it should help you going into the break because you know where you are.”

RECORDING THE VICTORIES:

Women’s Team –

Long Jump -- Deborah Acquah, 1st, 20-1 ¾ (6.14m)

High Jump -- Tyra Gittens, 1st, 1.82m (5-11½ )

200m Dash -- Rachel Hall, 1st, 24.35

1000m Run -- Jean Jenkins, 1st, 2:52.90

4x400 Relay -- Texas A&M, 1st, 3:36.53

(Jania Martin 54.48, Amber Ivy, 55.48, Charokee Young, 52.49, Tierra Robinson-Jones 54.09)

Men’s Team –

High Jump -- Jake Lambert, 1st, 6-8 ¼ (2.04m)

Shot Put -- Kyle Stulce, 1st, 16.13m (52-11 )

60m Hurdles -- Andre Turay, 1st, 7.99 (7.986)

200m Dash -- Lance Broome, 1st, 21.48

1000m Run -- Carlton Orange, 1st, 2:24.96

NEXT UP:

The Aggies return to action in the New Year at the Ted Nelson Invitational on Jan. 17-18 at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.