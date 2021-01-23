x
Aggie women's tennis picked to finish 6th in the SEC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference announced the women's tennis coaches' preseason poll, Friday.

Georgia was picked as the overall champion. The Bulldogs are currently ranked seventh in the Oracle/ITA preseason rankings. The Bulldogs will return every competitor from last season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The preseason poll is voted on by the women's tennis head coach at each institutionand is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.

The complete tally for the poll is below.

TEAMPOINTS

Georgia 140

Vanderbilt 117

Florida 111

South Carolina 110

LSU 99

Texas A&M 90

Ole Miss 89

Tennessee 72

Auburn 60

Mississippi State 42

Alabama 41

Arkansas 34

Kentucky 27

Missouri 10