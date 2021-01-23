Aggie women's tennis picked to finish 6th in the SEC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference announced the women's tennis coaches' preseason poll, Friday.
Georgia was picked as the overall champion. The Bulldogs are currently ranked seventh in the Oracle/ITA preseason rankings. The Bulldogs will return every competitor from last season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The preseason poll is voted on by the women's tennis head coach at each institutionand is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.
The complete tally for the poll is below.
TEAMPOINTS
Georgia 140
Vanderbilt 117
Florida 111
South Carolina 110
LSU 99
Texas A&M 90
Ole Miss 89
Tennessee 72
Auburn 60
Mississippi State 42
Alabama 41
Arkansas 34
Kentucky 27
Missouri 10