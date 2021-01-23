A&M men's tennis picked to finish second in the SEC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's tennis team was picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league's head coaches and announced by the conference office.
Florida was picked to win the conference regular season title which is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote. Texas A&M has met or bettered the coaches’ preseason predictions every season since joining the SEC for the 2013 season.
The complete results of the poll are as follows:
Team
Points
1. Florida
123
2. Texas A&M
120
3. Georgia
113
4. Tennessee
101
5. South Carolina
82
6. Kentucky
73
7. Mississippi State
66
8. Alabama
64
9. Ole Miss
58
10. LSU
36
11. Arkansas
29
12. Auburn
25
13. Vanderbilt
20
This weekend, A&M is set to take on No. 21 Pepperdine while No. 15 Baylor and No. 4 Michigan faceoff in the first round of the ITA Kickoff weekend in Ann Arbor. The winners of Saturday’s matches will faceoff Sunday for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the University of Illinois next month.
Texas A&M History in SEC Coaches’ Preseason Poll
Year
Preseason Poll
Actual Finish
2021
2
-
2020
2
1~
2019
4
3
2018
1
1
2017
4
1*
2016
3
3
2015
2
1*
2014
3
2
2013
3 (Western)
1 (Western)