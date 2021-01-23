A&M men's tennis picked to finish second in the SEC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's tennis team was picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league's head coaches and announced by the conference office.



Florida was picked to win the conference regular season title which is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote. Texas A&M has met or bettered the coaches’ preseason predictions every season since joining the SEC for the 2013 season.



The complete results of the poll are as follows: