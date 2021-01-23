x
A&M men's tennis picked to finish second in the SEC

Texas A&M has met or bettered the coaches’ preseason predictions every season since joining the SEC for the 2013 season.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's tennis team was picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league's head coaches and announced by the conference office.

Florida was picked to win the conference regular season title which is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote. Texas A&M has met or bettered the coaches’ preseason predictions every season since joining the SEC for the 2013 season.

The complete results of the poll are as follows: 

Team

Points

1. Florida

123

2. Texas A&M

120

3. Georgia

113

4. Tennessee

101

5. South Carolina

82

6. Kentucky

73

7. Mississippi State

66

8. Alabama

64

9. Ole Miss

58

10. LSU

36

11. Arkansas

29

12. Auburn

25

13. Vanderbilt

20

 

This weekend, A&M is set to take on No. 21 Pepperdine while No. 15 Baylor and No. 4 Michigan faceoff in the first round of the ITA Kickoff weekend in Ann Arbor. The winners of Saturday’s matches will faceoff Sunday for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the University of Illinois next month.

 

Texas A&M History in SEC Coaches’ Preseason Poll

Year

Preseason Poll

Actual Finish

2021

2

-

2020

2

1~

2019

4

3

2018

1

1

2017

4

1*

2016

3

3

2015

2

1*

2014

3

2

2013

3 (Western)

1 (Western)