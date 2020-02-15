COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 20 Texas A&M women’s tennis team celebrated Valentine’s Day in style at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, earning a 4-1 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini followed by a 7-0 rout of the McNeese Cowgirls. With the pair of victories, the Aggies ascend to 8-2 on the season. With their respective losses, Illinois falls to 3-5 while McNeese drops to 1-6.

A&M started the day with stellar doubles play from all three lines against Illinois. The Aggie duo of Dorthea Faa-Hviding and Lucia Quiterio took down the Fighting Illini pair of Emily Casati and Asuka Kawai, 6-0, followed by No. 43 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova clinching the doubles point with a 6-2 result against Emilee Duong and Josie Frazier. Jessica Anzo and Renee McBryde held a 4-3 lead against Sasha Belaya and Mia Rabinowitz, but the match remained unfinished after the doubles point was clinched.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, the Aggies looked to carry their momentum into the singles competition. After dropping the first singles match, A&M rattled off three straight points to earn their seventh win of the season, 4-1. Leading the charge for the Aggies was No. 97 Makarova, who avenged a 0-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of Mia Rabinowitz from last season, defeating her 7-5, 6-1 on Friday. No. 95 Faa-Hviding and Riley McQuaid each earned wins in their respective matches to push the Aggies over the top.

After their first win of the day against Illinois, the Aggies turned their attention to the McNeese Cowgirls. Due to an injury on McNeese’s team, the Aggies and Cowgirls only faced off in two doubles matches, with Faa-Hviding and Quiterio earning a 6-1 win over Matilde Mulatero and Carlotta San Jose Moreno, followed by Anzo and McBryde’s 6-0 triumph over the Cowgirl duo of Marija Mastilovic and Carlotta Romito.

Since only five McNeese athletes traveled to College Station, the Aggies received a singles point by forfeit, giving A&M a 2-0 lead heading into the singles competition. A&M dominated in every aspect of the match, winning all five singles matches without dropping a set to the Cowgirls. No. 97 Makarova earned her second singles win on the day with a 6-1, 6-0 performance against Mastilovic at the No. 1 singles line. Anzo, Quiterio, Goldsmith and McBryde each recorded straight-set victories over McNeese athletes, leading the Aggies to a 7-0 sweep to finish the night.

With the win against Illinois, the Aggies avenge a 3-4 loss to the Fighting Illini in Urbana-Champaign that occurred exactly one year ago today. Texas A&M registered its first victory against the McNeese Cowgirls following Friday’s meeting.

UP NEXT

The No. 20 Aggies remain in College Station to take on the Oklahoma Sooners and Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on Saturday, February 22.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the importance of earning two home wins…

“We’ve really been looking forward to our homestand. Most of February is set up with home matches. We’ve been on the road for several weeks, and it’s nice to be back home. We always play very good tennis here in College Station and we looked a bit more like ourselves today. We got a very high-quality win against Illinois. They are always a very tough program, and we lost a 4-3 match to them up there [in Urbana, Ill.] last year. It was nice to get them back for it. Double-headers are always tough, so it’s good that we came back with some energy and spunk against McNeese. I couldn’t be more pleased with how the girls performed today.”

On Tatiana Makarova’s performance today…

“Tatiana was very impressive today. That girl that she beat [Mia Rabinowitz of Illinois] actually beat her last year. Beating her as decisively as she did today, that shows how much she’s improved in her tennis. She came back two hours later and played at number one singles for the first time in her career, and only lost one game. Very high level of tennis from Tatiana today.”

Match Results

No. 20 Texas A&M 4, Illinois 1

Singles Competition

1. Asuka Kawai (ILL) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-3, 6-0

2. #97 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Mia Rabinowitz (ILL) 7-5, 6-1

3. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Sasha Belaya (ILL) 6-4, 5-6, unfinished

4. #95 Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Ashley Yeah (ILL) 6-0, 6-2

5. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) vs. Josie Frazier (ILL) 6-7, 2-2, unfinished

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Emilee Duong (ILL) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles Competition

1. #43 Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Emilee Duong/Josie Frazier (ILL) 6-2

2. Jessica Anzo/Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Sasha Belaya/Mia Rabinowitz (ILL) 4-3, unfinished

3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Emily Casati/Asuka Kawai (ILL) 6-0

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,4,6,2)

No. 20 Texas A&M 7, McNeese 0

Singles Competition

1. #97 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Marija Mastilovic (MCN) 6-1, 6-0

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Carlotta Romito (MCN) 6-4, 6-2

3. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Sofia San Jose Moreno (MCN) 6-1, 6-2

4. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Matilde Mulatero (MCN) 6-4, 6-2

5. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Hanna Blinouskaya (MCN) 6-0, 6-2

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. No Player (MCN), by forfeit

Doubles Competition

1. Jessica Anzo/Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Marija Mastilovic/Carlotta Romito (MCN) 6-0

2. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Matilde Mulatero/Sofia San Jose Moreno (MCN) 6-3

3. Riley McQuaid/Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. No Player/No Player (MCN), by forfeit

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (6,1,3,5,2,4)

Match Notes

Texas A&M climbs to 8-2 on the season.

A&M has started each of the last three seasons with a record of 8-2 or better through 10 matches.

The Aggies earned the No. 20 rank in the latest ITA Team poll published on Feb. 9.

After the loss, Illinois drops to 3-5.

With the loss, McNeese falls to 1-6 on the season.