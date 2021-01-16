A&M Track and Field ready to host Ted Nelson Invitational

The Ted Nelson is the first of three meets the Aggies host during the 2021 indoor season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a 322-day delay, the Texas A&M track & field program is back on the oval hosting the Ted Nelson Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The event begins with the field events at 11 a.m., followed by running events at 3:30 p.m.

The Ted Nelson is the first of three meets the Aggies host during the 2021 indoor season.

Meet Day Experience

Due to capacity restrictions, GA ticket sales are no longer available. A limited number of walkup sports pass holders will be accommodated. Spectator parking is free in lots 48 and 62. Lot 61 is $5 due to men’s basketball and parking garages are the usual hourly rates.

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/track for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Gilliam Indoor Stadium as safe as possible.

How to Keep Up

Those unable to attend can follow @aggietfxc on twitter for live updates as well as following live results provided by Flash Results. The meet can be seen on the SEC Network + beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Preview

Nearly 50 Aggies will don the Maroon & White to open the 2021 season. Five-time All-American Bryce Deadmon is scheduled to run the 400m and 4x400m. In 2020, Deadmon won the SEC 400m title and held the nation’s fastest 400m time at 45.51. As the lone returner from last season’s nation-leading 4x400m relay team, Deadmon will be the leader of the group, while newcomers Allon Clay, Omajuwa Etiwe, Brandon Miller and James Smith, Jr., along with returners Colby Zamzow, Jake Lanier and Sam Presnal will have their opportunities to land a spot on the relay. The mile features three SEC scorers from last year’s championships in All-SEC member Jon Bishop, Eric Casarez and Gavin Hoffpauir.

In the field events, the throws are loaded with experience as seniors Josh Brown and K.J. Grimes lead the group, while underclassmen Kyle Stulce and Pablo Zolezzi provide depth. Six Aggies are scheduled for the pole vault, including 2020 SEC scorers Zach Davis and Logan Freeman. Newcomer Sean Clarke provides Texas A&M depth in the event as the high flyer boasts a personal best 5.50m/18-0.5 clearance. The high jump features 2020 SEC scorer Jake Lamberth, returner Mason Corbin and true freshman Carter Bajoit. Junior Lagarious McQuirter and senior Darius Clark are entered in the long jump, while junior C.J. Stevenson competes in the triple jump.

Women’s Preview

The Aggie women field a smaller team this week with about 35 student-athletes in action. Tyra Gittens, Deborah Acquah, Syaira Richardson, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Charokee Young each are returning All-Americans from the 2020 season. Most notably, Gittens was the only Division I athlete, male or female, to earn three All-America honors in three individual events. The multi-athlete, is scheduled to compete in the long jump, along with Acquah, and the high jump. Acquah is also scheduled to compete in the triple jump.