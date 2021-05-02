Aggie track set to host final indoor meet of the season

The meet begins at 11 a.m., followed by running events starting at 3:20 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Competing in their last indoor home meet of the season, the Texas A&M track & field teams return to host the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 6. The meet begins at 11 a.m., followed by running events starting at 3:20 p.m.

Meet Day Experience

Due to capacity restrictions, GA ticket sales are no longer available. A limited number of walkup sports pass holders will be accommodated. Spectator parking is free in lots 48, 61 and 62. Parking garages are the usual hourly rates.

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/track for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Gilliam Indoor Stadium as safe as possible.

How to Keep Up

Those unable to attend can follow @aggietfxc on twitter for live updates as well as following live results provided by Flash Results. The meet can be seen on the SEC Network + beginning at 3:05 p.m.

Aggies Preview

Nearly 85 athletes will compete for the Maroon & White at the final regular season home indoor meet. Deborah Acquah, Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu are in action. Acquah enters the 60m, a non-traditional event for the horizontal jumps specialist. Mu leads the conference in the 800m but toes the line for the 400m, the third different distance she’s ran in the season. Gittens is scheduled to compete in the 60m hurdles and shot put.

The 200m squad enters the meet at full strength, led by freshman Laila Owens who ranks No. 7 in the country with a time of 23.31. Jania Martin enters the meet on a hot streak. The McKinney, Texas, native, recorded personal bests in the 200m and 400m last weekend and ran lead off for the 4x400m that clocked 3:31.09, the second fastest time in the NCAA this season. Individually, she ranks No. 16 in in the 400m (53.59) and No. 20 in the 200m (23.73) in the NCAA. Martin will run in the 200m and the 4x400m.

The men’s team features Connor Schulman in the 60m hurdles, Lance Broome in the 200m, Josh Brown in the weight throw and Darius Clark in the long jump. Schulman is ranked No. 6 in the NCAA in the 60m hurdles at 7.82 (altitude converted from 7.80), while Broome is No. 12 in the nation in the 200m at 20.95. Brown and Clark enter their respective events at No. 16 in the country. Brown has bested his personal record in the weight throw each week with marks of 19.91m/65-4, 20.49m/67-2.75 and 20.56m/67-5.5, his best mark is No. 3 on the Aggie all-time performer list.

The Competition

Houston, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and UTSA visit the Brazos Valley. The LSU men are ranked No. 3 in the nation and its women’s squad is No. 7. The Longhorns make the short trip with its teams ranked in the top 15, women No. 5 and men No. 11. The Sooners men’s squad is ranked No. 23 in the nation.

The Texas A&M women’s squad is No. 2 in the country, while the men are No. 10.

Coaches Box

Head Coach Pat Henry

On the competition of this meet:

“There will be some outstanding athletes here this weekend. The teams coming in all have good personnel and bring good teams, there is going to be a lot of good competition at this meet.”

On the competitiveness of the season and plan for this meet: