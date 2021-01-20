Trio of Aggie track and field standouts earn SEC weekly honors

The Texas A&M women’s team earned two accolades as Tyra Gittens was named the Field Athlete of the Week and Athing Mu earned Runner of the Week.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following its opening weekend, the Texas A&M track & field program had a trio of Aggies earn Southeastern Conference weekly honors, the league announced Tuesday.

The Texas A&M women’s team earned two accolades as Tyra Gittens was named the Field Athlete of the Week and Athing Mu earned Runner of the Week. Bryce Deadmon was named the Runner of the Week on the men’s side.

Deadmon won the 400m at the Ted Nelson Invitational with a world-leading time of 45.68. His mark also broke an 11-year old meet record of 46.01 set by Demetrius Pinder. The Missouri City, Texas, native also ran a 45.78 split to help the Aggies win the 4x400m relay at 3:09.59, which ranks No. 3 in the NCAA.

"We thought going into the nationals last year that Bryce was going to be competitive and he was ready to run,” head coach Pat Henry said. “It's 10 months later and he showed some people who he is. To run that fast on his opener is a great sign and he felt great after the race. I'm pleased with his efforts right now, and I know he is happy with where he is."

Mu made her collegiate debut clocking a world-leading 800m time of 2:01.07. The mark set an American U20 record and was .04 shy of the world U20 indoor record. It was the fifth-fastest collegiate indoor 800m all-time and the fastest by a freshman. Mu ran splits of 29.02, 31.73, 30.63 and 29.70. Mu also set a Gilliam Indoor Stadium facility record surpassing Raeven Rogers’ time of 2:01.09. The 2:01.07 mark ranks No. 2 in the Aggie record book behind current collegiate record holder Jazmine Fray (2:00.69).

She also ran on the Aggie 4x400m that won with a time of 3:41.18, which currently ranks No. 6 in the NCAA, Mu split 53.69.

"Talk about someone who is confident,” Henry stated. “For a young woman like her to have the attitude that she brings every day to training is great. She doesn't let anything get her off-center. It's fun to have a young woman like her and I think time will prove that she is going to be great."

Gittens opened her campaign with an NCAA-leading long jump mark of 6.62m/21-8.75. The leap set a Trinidad & Tobago national indoor record and an Aggie school record. It ranks No. 2 in the world. Shortly after, the multi-athlete won the high jump with a clearance of 1.83m/6-0, which ranks No. 3 in the NCAA.

"This early in the season and on our runway to jump a school record is a big mark for her,” Henry continued. “It's a testament to her right now because she works so hard and she is consistent. She has one of the best attitudes from anybody that has been around, she just keeps getting better all the time and I think this is just the start for her."

