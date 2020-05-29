Texas A&M track announces signing of Notre Dame graduate transfer Summer Thorpe

A 60m hurdles and 100m hurdles specialist, Thorpe also contributed to the Fighting Irish 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Track & Field announced the signing of graduate transfer Summer Thorpe on Wednesday. Thorpe spent the last four seasons at the University of Notre Dame.

“Summer will provide experience right off the bat,” head track & field coach Pat Henry said. “She is going to be a graduate student so she’s been through four years of competition. Summer is a talented hurdler and the level of the competition and the environment that is in the SEC is going to help her.”

A 60m hurdles and 100m hurdles specialist, Thorpe also contributed to the Fighting Irish 4x100m and 4x400m relays. A two-time member of the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Second Team, she posted career best hurdle times of 8.19 in the 60m and 13.14 in the 100m. She also recorded personal best times of 7.84 in the 60m, 12.24 in the 100m and 24.70 in the 200m.

During her time at Notre Dame Thorpe made two NCAA East Regional appearances in the 100m hurdles and one NCAA Championships appearance during the 2019 outdoor season.

As a senior the speedster clocked 8.19 in the 60m hurdles to earn silver at the ACC Indoor Championships. In total Thorpe recorded top-3 finishes in 12 of the 15 60m hurdles races entered, including eight first place finishes.

Competing as an underclassman Thorpe placed ninth in the 100m hurdles (13.82) at the 2017 Track & Field Junior Championships.

Thorpe recently graduated from Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and she will pursue her master’s degree.

Summer Thorpe (Sprints/Hurdles) – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Sewickley Academy/Notre Dame)

Personal Bests

60m – 7.84

100m – 12.24 (w0.4)

200m – 24.70 (w1.2)

60m Hurdles – 8.19

100m Hurdles – 13.14 (w1.2)

2019-20 (Notre Dame): Indoor – Won four of the first five finals she entered in the 60m hurdles…Ran a career best 60m hurdles time of 8.19 to earn All-ACC Second Team honors finishing second. Outdoor – Season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

2018-19 (Notre Dame): Indoor – Won three 60m hurdles finals in consecutive meets from Jan. 25-Feb. 8…Ran a season best 60m hurdles time of 8.27 in the preliminary of the ACC Indoor Championships. Outdoor – Opened her season winning the 37th Annual Victor Lopez Classic 100m hurdles at 13.63…Ran a personal best 200m time at 24.70…Clocked a career best 100m hurdles time of 13.14 to win the Louisville Invitational…Also won the Jesse Owens Classic 100m hurdles title with a time of 13.44…Advanced to her first NCAA Championships appearance in the 100m hurdles after placing 12th at the NCAA East Preliminaries at 13.30, clocked 13.51 bowing out in the preliminaries.

2017-18 (Notre Dame): Indoor – Recorded her personal best 60m time of 7.84 on two occasions, Dec. 1 and Jan. 20…Earned All-ACC Second Team honors finishing fourth in the 60m hurdles at 8.32, after clocking her season best time of 8.30 in the prelims. Outdoor – Placed third in the Stanford Invitational 100m hurdles at 13.41, also ran a personal best 100m time at 12.24…Ran a season best wind-legal 100m hurdles time of 13.40 to place second at the Michael Johnson Invitational…Made her first NCAA East Preliminary appearance finishing 17th in the 100m hurdles (13.63).

2016-17 (Notre Dame): Indoor – Competed in eight meets…Placed second in the 60m hurdles at the Black & Gold Premier, a season best time…Made her first ACC Championships appearance, clocked 8.74 in the 60m hurdles, was also a member of the 4x400m team. Outdoor – Opened her freshman outdoor season clocking 13.88 in the 100m hurdles at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Invitational, was second leg of the 4x100m that won at 46.39…Ran her season best 100m hurdles time of 13.69 in the prelims at the Penn Relays, clocked 13.89 in the finals…Competed in the 100m hurdles (13.86) at the ACC Outdoor Championships, and was a member of the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams…Placed ninth in the 100m hurdles the USATF Junior Championships at 13.82.