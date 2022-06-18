Aggies turn attention to Longhorns for elimination game at the College World Series

The Aggies enter the contest with a 16-1 record in games after a loss, only dropping back-to-back games one time in 2022.

OMAHA, Neb. — The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their College World Series experience when they battle the No. 7 Texas Longhorns on Sunday afternoon. Game time at Charles Schwab Field Omaha is slated for 1 p.m.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Schlossnagle joined a distinguished list of 13 prior coaches to lead multiple schools to a College World Series. He is the 30th head coach to reach the CWS on six occasions. He is the fifth Aggie coach to earn an Omaha trip, joining Beau Bell (1951), Tom Chandler (1964), Mark Johnson (1993 & 1999) and Rob Childress (2011 & 2017). Schlossnagle and Bell both earned trips in their first season in Aggieland.

Jack Moss has stepped up his game in the postseason, earning all-tournament recognition at the SEC Tournament and the NCAA College Station Regional. He also collected Most Valuable Player distinction at the College Station Regional. This postseason, Moss is batting .500 (21-for-42) at the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. He has seven runs, two doubles and seven RBI in the nine games. Moss hit .643 (9-for-14) at the regional, logging five runs, one double, five RBI and one stolen base. He has seven runs, two doubles and seven RBI in the nine games. He has recorded multiple hits in eight of the nine Aggie postseason games in 2022.

Dylan Rock recently earned All-America Third Team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Rock, Moss and Austin Bost also picked up All-Central Region First Team honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

The Aggies have smashed 82 home runs during the 2022 campaign. It marks Texas A&M’s highest dinger tally since hitting 85 during the 2009 season. The Aggies only hit the 70-tater mark once since 2009, hitting 70 in 2015. The Aggies have swiped 78 bases during the 2022 campaign. It marks Texas A&M’s highest stolen base mark since registering 85 during the 2013 season.

SERIES NOTABLES

Texas A&M and Texas have clashed in 373 games previously, with the Longhorns holding the all-time series lead 239-129-5. The two programs first took the field against each other in 1904, and it resulted in the Aggies falling 8-4. The Maroon & White and Longhorns met yearly from 1915 to 2012, before the Aggies left for greener pastures of the Southeastern Conference. Since joining the SEC, the Aggies own a 5-4 edge in the series against the Longhorns.

The Maroon & White have won the last three games, including a 3-0 this season in Austin 12-9 victory in Austin this year. The Aggies were powered by Jack Moss’s cycle and a Dylan Rock grand slam. Moss batted 5-for-5 with two runs, one double, one triple, one home run and five RBI. Rock was 3-for-4 with three runs, one double, one home run, one HBP and five RBI.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES